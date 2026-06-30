Details from one vast and depraved crime can be a good cover and deflection from another more population-level impacting criminal operations. So Epstein’s sex-based crimes hid neatly a multi-billion dollar mortgage back securities fraud and bank-related operations. Two examples: Liquid Funding & Towers Financial.

For those fairly new to this Substack, I’ve been working since late last year (and before the release of millions of emails and files - incomplete, redacted as well). But the few thousand (guessing here) I’ve downloaded, read and analyzed, show a VAST POWERFUL network of enablers, co-conspirators, and criminal master minds directly behind the onward march to a Techno-Totalitarian state.

Its so Talmudic!

FBI Depo discussed Colonial Bank

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https://www.justice.gov/criminal/criminal-vns/case/united-states-v-lee-bentley-farkas

Grand Jury heard evidence of forcible rape of a minor. So if ANYONE says it was just massages - they didn't read the files. This IS NOT confirmation - it is a grand jury - but it tells of what was provided as testimony, for those that want to minimize or blame shift or ignore what was in actuality, a far more heinous crime, given a NPA due to the network of people Epstein had leverage on or over.

LEE FARKAS MBS Criminal Scheme

If one had to guess, Palm Beach National Bank & Trust was acquired to provide an infusion of capital to cover for the shortfalls as early as 2002. So right at the beginning of this criminal operation. From the FBI :

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the fraud scheme began in 2002 , when Farkas and his co-conspirators ran overdrafts in TBW bank accounts at Colonial Bank in order to cover TBW’s cash shortfalls. Farkas and his co-conspirators at TBW and Colonial Bank transferred money between accounts at Colonial Bank to hide the overdrafts. Evidence presented at trial showed that after the overdrafts grew to more than $100 million, Farkas and his co-conspirators covered up the overdrafts and operating losses by causing Colonial Bank to purchase from TBW over time more than $1.5 billion in what amounted to worthless mortgage loan assets, including loans that TBW had already sold to other investors and fake pools of loans supposedly being formed into mortgage-backed securities.

Epstein’s Buddy from Bear Stearns 70s-80s & Palm Beach 00-10s

JP Morgan’s Top Wealth Advisor Clark Schubach stayed in touch as late as August 2016. (EFTA02454850)

This email occurred just a few months after Clark’s FINRA registration changed over 3/21/16 and Epstein’s offshore Private Bank called Southern Country International superseded via name change the Financial Strategy Group LTD (pages 35-38) during the same time frame of March and April 2016. One does not believe this timing just happened by accident.

$474,569.52 confirms the name change overlaps with Clark Schubach's FINRA license change

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It turns out, someone else has noticed what I noticed and published in my first volume of the Epstein series. From the American Banker, Kate Berry wrote on 6/26/26 that a new lawsuit involves:

Key insight: FirstBank [as shown above] maintained more than 30 accounts for Epstein entities, providing the financial infrastructure for his sex-trafficking operation, the Jane Doe lawsuit claims.

Supporting data: The bank ignored standard anti-money-laundering protocols and did not file legally required suspicious activity reports until two weeks after Epstein’s 2019 arrest, the suit alleges.

Expert quote: “FirstBank cared about one thing — profit — and showed absolute loyalty to Epstein, including a willingness to violate banking laws,” the plaintiff’s lawyers state in the complaint.

From here n, it is one’s speculation whether James Sunshine Barreto (mortgage fraud conviction - was it TBW related?) was sent on a trail to find me. Barreto incorporated his businesses right across the street from JPMorgan Chase in Palm Beach Gardens.

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