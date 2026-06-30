EFTA: Is Clark Schubach tied to Epstein Banks, Colonial & Southern Country International?
Colonial Bank was for "small time" transactions. Acquired Palm Beach National - another familiar entity in Epstein's network. Loy Anderson's daughter married Donald Trump Jr. For legal immunity?
Details from one vast and depraved crime can be a good cover and deflection from another more population-level impacting criminal operations. So Epstein’s sex-based crimes hid neatly a multi-billion dollar mortgage back securities fraud and bank-related operations. Two examples: Liquid Funding & Towers Financial.
For those fairly new to this Substack, I’ve been working since late last year (and before the release of millions of emails and files - incomplete, redacted as well). But the few thousand (guessing here) I’ve downloaded, read and analyzed, show a VAST POWERFUL network of enablers, co-conspirators, and criminal master minds directly behind the onward march to a Techno-Totalitarian state.
FBI Depo discussed Colonial Bank
https://www.justice.gov/criminal/criminal-vns/case/united-states-v-lee-bentley-farkas
LEE FARKAS MBS Criminal Scheme
If one had to guess, Palm Beach National Bank & Trust was acquired to provide an infusion of capital to cover for the shortfalls as early as 2002. So right at the beginning of this criminal operation. From the FBI:
According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, the fraud scheme began in 2002, when Farkas and his co-conspirators ran overdrafts in TBW bank accounts at Colonial Bank in order to cover TBW’s cash shortfalls. Farkas and his co-conspirators at TBW and Colonial Bank transferred money between accounts at Colonial Bank to hide the overdrafts. Evidence presented at trial showed that after the overdrafts grew to more than $100 million, Farkas and his co-conspirators covered up the overdrafts and operating losses by causing Colonial Bank to purchase from TBW over time more than $1.5 billion in what amounted to worthless mortgage loan assets, including loans that TBW had already sold to other investors and fake pools of loans supposedly being formed into mortgage-backed securities.
Epstein’s Buddy from Bear Stearns 70s-80s & Palm Beach 00-10s
JP Morgan’s Top Wealth Advisor Clark Schubach stayed in touch as late as August 2016. (EFTA02454850)
This email occurred just a few months after Clark’s FINRA registration changed over 3/21/16 and Epstein’s offshore Private Bank called Southern Country International superseded via name change the Financial Strategy Group LTD (pages 35-38) during the same time frame of March and April 2016. One does not believe this timing just happened by accident.
Schubach also appeared intimately connected to the Palm Beach National Bank & Trust merger into Colonial Bank from 2002, quoting:
Clark’s moved to the Palm Beach area by mid-2002 if his FINRA and address history is accurate enough online. Schubach operated as an Investment Advisor (IA) through October 17, 2002. Just a DAY LATER, Palm Beach National Bank & Trust was merged into COLONIAL BANK in Montgomery, AL.
It turns out, someone else has noticed what I noticed and published in my first volume of the Epstein series. From the American Banker, Kate Berry wrote on 6/26/26 that a new lawsuit involves:
Key insight: FirstBank [as shown above] maintained more than 30 accounts for Epstein entities, providing the financial infrastructure for his sex-trafficking operation, the Jane Doe lawsuit claims.
Supporting data: The bank ignored standard anti-money-laundering protocols and did not file legally required suspicious activity reports until two weeks after Epstein’s 2019 arrest, the suit alleges.
Expert quote: “FirstBank cared about one thing — profit — and showed absolute loyalty to Epstein, including a willingness to violate banking laws,” the plaintiff’s lawyers state in the complaint.
From here n, it is one’s speculation whether James Sunshine Barreto (mortgage fraud conviction - was it TBW related?) was sent on a trail to find me. Barreto incorporated his businesses right across the street from JPMorgan Chase in Palm Beach Gardens.