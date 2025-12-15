I wrote up a geopolitical plan sometime ago, in the Fall of 2024, before Trump was elected, and while he was prepping (through announced nominations) of his cabinet. This tweet was made about 10 days after his election.

Politico Europe put out their panic map for their left-wing readers.

I wrote this in November 2024:

This plan echoes a resetting to a Cold War state. Which – given visible designs and The Great Reset Agenda(s) – was a better World, than at present. The Elite-aligned in Western Europe must be broken first.[i] This plan aims to do that, if indirectly so. The main geopolitical objective sought is to align Russia back to the West while decoupling her from China in a manner that benefits her and the United States. To reduce conflict vectors in Eastern Europe, Central America and the Middle East, regularly ripe for destabilization, through building trade bonds with the United States and Russia alike, while reducing China’s access. Re-buttress U.S. relationships with the Quad countries[ii] while maintaining a pro-growth economy for each of them. Other highly important goals are to extend the longevity of U.S. world reserve currency status, foster relationships with trade and infrastructure policy, and reignite U.S. manufacturing prowess (off energy, ship building[iii], robotics, AI, and national security initiatives). The Marshall Plan post-World War II was highly successful at that 4th Turning.[iv] This 4th Turning needs similar actions to halt U.S. decline and thwart CCP aggression.[v] (Policy: Bring Russia in. Keep Western Europe out. Bring China down.)

Of course, political leaders can change a lot in a matter of a 1 year. That though didn’t result in any discernable moves, especially among the traditional Western powers in the case of Canada. Schwab got replaced by Larry Fink of Blackrock, who sits atop $12 of assets under management (AUM). The banking centers of the world are of course the real grist that determines how this system works.

Higher Order Thinking (On The Fly)

As time has worn on (a rant forthcoming), I realize how impossible or implausible it is to get things accomplished when international banking centers (like London, Shanghai, Davos, and yes, New York City/D.C.) and their closely-aligned white-shoe law firms determine the contracts and corruptions to be honored, or ignored. The politicians are just theatre for us to fight over while those entities above use their media and intelligence people and services to keep us fighting sideways, instead of UP🔼🔼🔼 . Because at the end of the day, this is class warfare inside a 5th generation Unrestricted Warfare paradigm.

We know, tellingly, the top oligarchic powers and their mouthpiece lieutenants can’t stand the fact their is around 7.5 to 8.2 billion souls on the planet. (One really can’t assert how many souls are here at present because the accounting of them seems to be a task too hard (or too corrupted) to accomplish with validity.)

As such, these psychopathic parasites with ELITISM in their blood have ran multiple operations, over the many decades since America’s founding, to get certain folks to stop reproducing, while getting others to pop out babies, in the hopes a US versus THEM fight occurs in multiple theatres. Western examples: like educating women, to get them to work on careers, primarily, instead of child rearing and educating them with Christian values or at least principles of modesty and tact; vilifying any man that wants a stable household and peace instead of fighting banker’s wars; children raised to think critically and not as worker drones without any hope to achieve success outside of the costly university credentialing to be “an expert”; and sound finances based off gold-backed money, instead of credit cards and loans with obscene levels of usury to benefit only the wealthy - who inherit and speculate - and not the common man, who must work doubly hard to provide for his family and procreate new ideas for hard-earned profits. This topic is a research paper; but it comes back to WHAT IS pushed to destruct The American Dream (that came long before the Revolution) and WHO IS pushing it, from the credentialed technocrats that are merely the best selected mouthpieces (usually with upper class upbringings or an identified ideological fervor that is cultivated with money, power and ego-driven rewards, like titles by those ELITE psychopaths.)

Most critically though, the United States System of Governance, Laws and Prosperity has to be thoroughly disparaged, discredited, and defiled in such a manner as to make the remaining embers of freedom and liberty disappear permanently from the face of the Earth. Those at the top, across the world playing field, as identified by their GLOBALIST thinking, and tied to no borders (that cannot be destroyed), no restrictions (for them) on capital flows, and no laws (to be enforced on them) are working to reshape the world to benefit them alone; reduce populations that are most pesky in understanding their freedoms and rights; and make sure no pockets of freedom or American-style governance by Constitution exist.

The Nation-State model, which has its benefits, and weaknesses as well, as all systems do, does provide more amply for the individual when the governance is diffused, and the power centers of various institutions are decentralized well. This design annoys the most affluent and wealthy, and their cultivated, gentrified-class of technocrats that see anyone not in their particular circles as merely too dumb or too unmotivated to achieve their status. Or also as well: not BORN with the requisite genetics or appearances to achieve what they were NATURALLY deemed to achieve in their lives.

The people, at the very TOP, are the most biased and prejudice against the overwhelming majority of Humanity. Their luxury beliefs are passed down to the commoner, who can be bias too, but do so, in the majority, out of their self-preservation, self-respect, and their own well-designed ideals. The people at the TOP do so out of a need to satisfy their CONTROL and POWER over others. And that is WHY they are expending such efforts on this, since…forever.

The United States of America broke the feudal system of monarchy, oligarchy, and elitism completely when it defeated the British Empire. But the new system wasn’t perfect, or perfected, yet. Quite the contrary, it was a BRAND NEW MODEL. It hadn’t been tried out - it was fairly novel idea: broad, but not complete, self-governance. And, it didn’t give everyone a VOTE in it. Mainly because: as the ELITE have sown, not all are that capable when they only seek out their SELF-INTERESTS. “Once people can vote themselves money…at another’s loss…”

(Something the elitist parasites know well. And utilize to keep people fighting.)

A truth in Humanity: Self-interest can be a great strength; and also, a disastrous weakness. Moderation of one’s interest (at the extreme is hedonistic desires) is hard to achieve - and all do fail at it, at some point in time. Such a truth is hard to swallow for many (those that find moderating and collaborating towards wise actions had from deliberation and dispassionate talks) that will seek every angle to attack on this: a good design, a fairly decentralized, and substantially less onerous governance model than the Europeans (renowned for their Kings and Queens) and Asians (the Chinese and Japanese Dynastic Royals, among a host of others) have used for 1000s of years.

The best thinking men of the American Revolution, and the generation thereafter, knew rightly, their model had flaws. Therefore, they left a way to amend it - with a telling need for 3/4 of the elected representatives to achieve that amending. (Knowing that 3/4 is a hard bargain to get amongst 10s or 100s of people elected to represent a constituency they see. Thus why so many “officials” never go back to their home districts - unless they are up for re-election.) Moreover, these men told us (lesser mortals) to NOT get involved in another’s conflicts, heated debates and geopolitical tantrums. To remain aloof and isolated from the fray; and not to go headlong into the machinates of devious actors hellbent on bloodlust and domination. (We didn’t heed that warning at all. And thus our problems multiplied.)

They knew well of what they read and lived through. Their ancestors that came from Europe; their toils in the backwoods against nature and warrior-like men alike; and yes, their conflicts taught them well enough to seek simpler ideals, often, after a conflict arose that pitted them against an adversary, not always of their desire or choosing. (And yes, among them - were people that sought out conflict. A percentage of Humanity is always tied to that plight.)

The GLOBAL ORDER, then, had a near monopoly of curated information, desired trade goods and of humans - as individual rights were a luxury earned, at the power elite’s good graces. Law - as we think of it - was developed, but carried out, it was even more corrupted - if that can be even imagined. Cruelty knew little bounds. The battles amongst the ELITE often was due to a desire for conquest off the mistakes of another ruler, a weak treasury or huge debts, and the fantasy offering of what the other would not, not due to some particular desire or thought that the COMMONER deserved anything at all, but slavery’s shackles.

So the BATTLE for the riddance of slavery and its trade was not a skin-color driven reality. It was a Humanity-driven reality, ongoing since recordable history. And still, to this day, we are fighting it - though most barely countenance its ongoing existence at the most onerous level. A slave market in Libya is but an outgrowth of the “we came, we saw, he died,” desire, as one U.S. politician put it.

Those who want to make the American System of Constitution disappear, due to its imperfections in its offerings (in the DISTANT past) are playing the game of the ROYAL GLOBALISTS as if it is 1800, and not 2025. Sadly, these souls, often quite able-body and minded, but have bought the frameworks of their worst teachers, media propagandists and affluent influencers: hook, line and sinker. Almost if they resent the present day too much - due to the degradation in our U.S. System by those very determined and pernicious forces described above - and therefore: can’t separate the wheat of the past, the lives of their Forefathers, from their present-day chaff.

It also does not help that the more recent arrivals to this country barely know what the foundational premises are in the Constitution they are beholden by its laws to follow. That too - as immigration became a free-for-all implication, but the current American Citizen - has weighed in on the destruction of that Constitution. Invasion, 10-20 million people with little to no desire to acclimate or accommodate the very Citizens that toil for their own survivals, shows the biggest wedge towards the broken finances of a fiat-eroding monetary system that United States sits at the head of currently. (Meanwhile, the Chinese and Indians, in their lowest classes, are hoarding gold, silver and other minerals of value (copper), and other items of import, even under their leaders.)

Our governing classes have failed miserable in the recent generations - nearly all are tied back to bankers, lawyers, judges, intel, media and the internationalists (the parasitic royalty class) that infiltrated U.S. institutions to install their brand of governing destruction, name this what you will - Communist, Fascist, Technocracy, Feudalism, et.al. - in the end, the overriding purpose is the eradication of U.S. Constitution and its precepts from its Founding.

Too many will cheer, sadly, for that day. Too ignorant, too propagandized, too swollen with false pride at its demise while the worst people on Earth will smile in glee at the wrecking of liberty and freedom once again. And maybe, forever henceforth.

One inherently knows the FIGHT will have to be DONE to stop these meddlesome and craven bastards, sitting at the very TOP.

The sad thing is: others, and they’ll be upholders of the ELITE’S NEW STATUS QUO, are not my enemy, but are my neighbors. But their minds and bodies will be thick with anger and rage driven by God knows what.

