It is beyond obvious in the West that the jealous guarding of personal liberties and seeking a well-ordered society is no longer the end state sought by the so-labeled “Western Democracies” and their government inhabitants. Instead, the authoritarian dictatorship model once roundly criticized for decades, emanating from the East (China, USSR) is profoundly preferred. The examples are many, particularly since March 2020. Lockdowns, forced 6-feet distancing, masks that did exactly F-all, and intense coercion, after clownish incentivizing, the taking of a experimental mRNA gene therapy redefined as a “vaccine” with a smidgen of HIV inside. Layer in the censorship, deletion of your business, labeling it as non-essential, de-banking, asymmetric policing of citizen behaviors (punish speech and thought, letting rapists off with a chiding) and the roll-out of Technocratic Feudalism with Epstein Class characteristics, and it is clear none of this was accidental. It was the plan: decades in the making.

As a European-based, American gal in my Political Ponerology film remarked, “I don’t know why they are doing it….But they are doing it.” One has speculated to emotional and financially/logistical reasons. The former is pretty clear –as that gal rightly remarked – they hate us and see us as the unwashed masses. This comes directly from Epstein class-connected folks like Gates, Thiel, Mandelson, Dubin, Dershowitz, Prince Andrew, Trump, Clinton, Andreessen, Altman, Ellison, and so on. These folks detest our criticisms for a near certainty; but they are even more so disdainful of our whines for civil liberties, education based on merit, ethics and morals taught to children, and the overarching ability to have good life – a solid middle class that offers both a goal (to pull yourself out of poverty) and stability to raise a large family (of 3-5 happy children that have strong values). These parasitical Masters of the West are not concern about anything remotely important to you – and that extends down to every AOC, Anna Paulina, John Kennedy, Dick Durbin or Keir Starmer governmental hack that a person sees on TV. The bureaucrats are even more charming – and authoritarian – without a single vote casted for them.

Financially, the world is well over $330 trillion in debt. The U.S. short-term liabilities – its national debt – now approach $40 trillion. If the U.S. somehow began saving $1 billion per day, every day, and interest was frozen at zero percent, it would take over a century to pay off just that debt. Meanwhile, the goal is to further agendas off the new digital prison for all mankind. When you can’t pay, you imprison the rabble inside a hellscape, and…take them to war! (Gerald Celente)

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The Western Democracies and their craven crony ‘socialist’ corporations exported technology, jobs and entire manufacturing entities overseas in the name of “liberating” the poor people in “communist” countries. But instead, these Epstein-loving minions assisted China’s build out of their digital control system, peeled off billions and trillions into their pockets , and left the Western people sucking it. The banker’s delighted until they ran out of hustles off houses and consumer products to keep you preoccupied. This while (in the background) planning the authoritarian hellscape install for you, serf.

Since 2008, the re-jiggering of institutions to be propaganda outlets, producing models of statistics, not actualities, and diluting the current citizenry inhabitants out of their own countries has been the design, the feature, not an aberration. These initiatives are driven by the Epstein-class that does not want you noticing who is destroying and “reimagining” the world towards their cruel, conniving and corruption-as-the-status-quo end state.

One figures that the methodologies for this Techno-Totalitarian shit show these middle management minions we see in front of us sales pitch us – from Datacenters, to AI to Surveillance for your Safety - are barely the tip of the insane iceberg. 24-7 Drone surveillance, Digital ID-Banking-Health-Work-Play-Life-Death LAAS (Life As A Serf) are all being beta tested for full implementation by 2030. The 4th Industrial Revolution is about the Epstein Class Elite taking down what the American Model is and hardcore implementing the Chinese Model of governance…until the next 4th turning in 2100.

Many academic shills laud and praise the productivity gains, often labeled as the “Chinese miracle.” The buildings, the enormous infrastructure builds, the technology gains, both transferred willingly and stolen via all those CCP spies in corporations, still needed Epstein-connected capital flowing from the banksters. That only came about as Western “leaders” and those middle management morons and criminal deviants, gladly pivoting the focus to Eastern (or Global South) nexus for implementation of the next Ponzi scheme and fueled their own ill-gotten stock market gains. There is a reason politicians are worth 8-9 figures and outperform Warren Buffet’s portfolio, and it isn’t because they traded without creating policy and guiding their trades off foreknowledge of outcomes. As this happened, the West suffered through a lack of investment in energy – particularly nuclear power, electrical grid hardening, mineral and mining production, and rational industrial policy – but instead, funneled cash into multi-trillion dollar wars and welfare hand-outs – buying off the MIC and LCD of people. The miracle of China was built off the intentional gutting of the West.

Some “empathy” folks see this as fair or necessary off some swallowed guilt trip thoroughly imbibed through mass media control and generated by the Epstein clique. To go along with other highly debilitating narratives – like Jewish suffering over and over again – while the State of Israel has a luxurious welfare state provided by the U.S. taxpayers and FED Reserve printing machine. Now, it is highly certain that Israel will have the U.S. military at their beckon call. WOW! Epstein Class take over (of the West) is nearly completed.

So it should come as no shock that your grocery and department store experience will be a surveillance-first, ask-questions-about-privacy-later experience. And both China and Israel are renowned for their surveillance (courtesy of Silicon Valley, CIA, DARPA eggheads assistance to both countries, voluntarily or not). And Flock: it is owned by a close competitor, Axon Enterprise, in the video surveillance space. And Axon is owned by BlackRock, Vanguard and State Street.

This undoubtedly goes for every authoritarian control mechanism – invested in by the same overlords across the world. Trillions of paper dollars – like a Great White or Killer Whale – searches for a new, fatty corporate meal to gobble up. Share

China desires a decoupling from U.S. while they destroy our AI initiatives through undercutting the market prices, such as they are. China’s models are open because they are “using us” to drive the final stake into the West. (Potentially in coordination with the very people the CCP “competes” against. Nothing would shock me.) As one tech guy - Pasha - noted:

The only reason US tech leaders are coming out against OpenAI and Anthropic is that their SaaS companies and overinflated portfolios are under existential threat. Anthropic specifically is destroying their products and business models. These same tech leaders have been China-bashing for the past decade, often with derogatory racial overtones.

Palantir’s Karp released his nine-point sovereignty manifesto because Amodei is targeting his business first. They don’t care about open source; they are scared of being put out of business by OpenAI and Anthropic. It is hilarious that they see China’s open AI policy and models as their savior.

The non-profitable compute needed to generate up a phony stock price based off Ponzi euphoria is creating the pump and dump of all pump and dumps. But China likely wants to bankrupt the tech bros and their off-balance sheet nightmares before The BIG DUMP. Then comes in with surveillance on the cheap. The U.S. government will need it to handle the unwashed masses.

Devolution?

Yet, we have ordinary techies, from the youngsters (Gen Alpha) to mature (Gen X/Boomers), that want to cooperate with the Chinese (as seen above); and the Israelis too. They want to keep the world order, as is, for now – because that doesn’t rock their boats, stock positioning, or dwindling job opportunities even as H1B replacements will undercut Gen Alpha.

It’s either that, or they want to go to war for Uncle Yosemite Sam to fight Mussie the Mohamed or backstop Shlomo the Homo based out of Tel Aviv.

But don’t worry: your future shopping experiences will be scanned, calculated and digitally crafted up by the 21st Century, AI-version of Edward Bernays or Ching Chong of Donkey Kong.

You Will Own Nothing & Become A Serf to the System

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