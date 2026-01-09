Donroe Doctrine Strikes Olina, Iran 2026
JKash 🍊MAGA Queen@JKash000
@Sec_Noem @drawandstrike @USCG The Olina was sold in July, 2025 by Hayley Kim Ltd. to Tante Peur Ltd., both Hong Kong based shell companies used to obscure their true owners. It was part of the “shadow fleet” used to evade sanctions.
Secretary Kristi Noem@Sec_Noem
The world’s criminals are on notice. Early this morning, the @USCG executed a boarding and seizure of the Motor Tanker Olina in international waters east of the Caribbean Sea. As another "ghost fleet" tanker ship suspected of carrying embargoed oil, this vessel had departed
