So the patsy in custody, clearly has issues. Turned himself in to be a good little boy. Has a trans-lover to write odes of feeling towards as he got his brand of vigilante justice accomplished.

OR Did he?

It would be nice to trust the FBI this time. Or the Utah Valley kindergarten cops. Or Utah local yokels. But that is not going to shore up their epic F-ups. Or doesn’t appear likely we have any hope of identifying the actual shooter.

Now, this video does NOT prove anything. However, with a proper autopsy done, ballistics analysis, this theory will either fit those (professionally) gathered facts very tightly, or won’t at all.

The evidence left on the rooftop, and in the woods, and online about this 22-year old patsy, is all circumstantial too. The video evidence seen from rooftops to neighborhood is just that as well, circumstantial.

We can’t see the actual Losee Center Mauser shooting perch? Not one video camera was pointed at that area? Why is that? No one has that angle yet to show?

No one was watching this young, grandpa-loving marksman, posted directly in front of Kirk, with thousands of people wandering around?

No one noticed his climb of stairs?

Done sometime around noon if we are to believe he got to campus at 850AM, then was spotted walking at 1150AM through an adjacent neighborhood (at least 350 yards from the Losee Center), then he goes up to perch, pretty-as-you-please, casually, and one bullet later, he is then able to escape on foot, and no one bothered him enough to stop his placement of a gun in the woods?

He only got caught due to a guilty conscience?

People want justice. And the law enforcement powers-that-be provided one instantaneously, and made to order. One tranny-loving patsy that carried out his hate crime on Charlie Kirk, coming up! Served up with a side of trolling and Kirk’s most despised Utah governor put in front in of us to further agitate the process.

Don’t take this bait. Until we see some real visual information that negates any other theory completely.