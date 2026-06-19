On her way out the door - barely 17 months on the job - Gabbard released more info on Fauci. Whether its new or not, will take other’s intelligence assessments. Oh wait… look below… lotta redactions. Well, so much for that transparency.

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.

Releases

https://www.odni.gov/index.php/newsroom/reports-publications/reports-publications-2026/4165-fauci-funded-wuhan-lab-research-that-sparked-covid

Share

Leave a comment

2 Pages from Part 1 - 94 total