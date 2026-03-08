Discovery: Boies Schiller Flexner - Christopher A. Boies Had Multiple Accounts with Epstein!
In 2015 through 2016, these are listed on Epstein's Deutsche Bank daily report.
https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%2010/EFTA01477890.pdf
Boies got a HUGE 2023 Settlement for…the Epstein’s Victims
So let’s recap: Christopher A. Boies - with David Boies’ law firm since 1998 - had several accounts listed with Jeffrey Epstein in 2015 and 2016 period. (Located in NYC.)
Boies has also represented various clients in U.S. lawsuits, including Theranos,[8] tobacco companies, Harvey Weinstein, and Jeffrey Epstein's victims including Virginia Roberts Giuffre.
[https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/2030418247116304708.html - I got to this through PAUL MORRIS after uncovering the $ tied to CRISPR - Gates - Nikolic.]