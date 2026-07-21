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Digital Pricing: You Are the John in the Whore's Transaction

Determine who you are and decide what to charge you to make you feel 'special.' Walmart loves you long time! It loves you too much!
Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Jul 21, 2026

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