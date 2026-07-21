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Digital Pricing: You Are the John in the Whore's Transaction
Determine who you are and decide what to charge you to make you feel 'special.' Walmart loves you long time! It loves you too much!
Jul 21, 2026
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
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