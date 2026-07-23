This year has brought together all the digital packages being rolled out in the West. (See prior articles at the end of this post.) These are not packaged for enhancement of your freedoms and liberties. They are barely even guised as anything but tools of power and control. The Europeans are slightly ahead on the more personal aspects of the digital, totalitarian tap dance on your life and liberties, setting up commissions and approving the centralization of power to Brussels for all monetary transactions.

From Zero Hedge:

On June 23, the European Parliament’s Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) approved its negotiating position on the digital euro legislative package by 43 votes to 14.

The meat here though is the limitations (when ever pitched to the public) that will assure tight control and monitoring of all transactions made by The Euroserf . Author “Cláudia Ascensão Nunes via the Foundation for Economic Education (FEE)” summarizes this well:

Under the pretext of defending European sovereignty, Brussels has chosen to create centralized public infrastructures. But money is not infrastructure. It is the instrument through which the state and the citizen negotiate, every day, the boundaries of individual freedom. That is why, since the beginning of discussions on the digital euro, a particularly dangerous direction of travel has been emerging. According to the negotiating position that has now been approved, it will not be citizens, but rather the European Commission, acting on a recommendation from the ECB, that will determine the maximum amount of digital euros each person may hold, likely around €3,000 (just under $3,500) with periodic reviews. Share In addition, companies will not be allowed to maintain digital euro balances for more than 24 hours , except for accumulating received payments, which must be automatically transferred after that period. This prevents businesses from using the digital euro as a treasury management tool, a liquidity reserve, or for routine payments such as suppliers and payroll. Through this rule, Brussels strengthens centralized state control and significantly reduces the usefulness of the digital euro for the business sector. Companies lose freedom and options.

With the digital currency managing your money supply, digital grocery stores able to track and manipulate pricing, surveillance cameras watching your every trip made (and timing of each of them), your vehicles monitoring your facial expressions, level of agitation, speed patterns, and corporations installing keystroke loggers and checking up on your output instantly, to go along with the already normalized cell phone GPS tracking and Alexa snitching and spying inside your home, all the corrupt governments of the world have their Totalitarianism in a bottle in ways the old USSR top brass only dreamt of while imbibing Stolichnaya. Once more: they know it.

One would think people would resist a little more. But alas, many are blithely rolling on to their next function. Little do they know, the days of sports ball watching, kids at football practice, short hops to the store for necessities and saving any money at all are indeed, numbered.

When Bill Gates told you about the “new normal” in the Spring of 2020, what did your think he meant? He was already deeply aware of the Agenda. He’d helped formulate it with his buddy Klaus Schwab (and Jeffrey Epstein).

Seamus Bruner, of the Government Accountability Institute titled his book, fittingly enough: Controligarchs.