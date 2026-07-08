From my prior post: I hazarded that Maurice and Evan Greenberg could be involved in the movement of GOLD out of the USA. Both have Chinese Communist Party favorite persons status and do insurance. Evan at Chubb; Maurice at STARR - with his right hand man, Rick Niu. Now, I have more receipts that confirm the FLOW of tons of US GOLD out of the country via 3rd party actors in Switzerland and Hong Kong recently.

[ From January to June 1, 2026 ,] China imported 692 metric tons of gold , up 76.6 percent from a year earlier. Imports in May alone reached 163.5 tons, the highest monthly level since March 2024. Gold now accounts for nearly 9 percent of China’s foreign exchange reserves, steadily crowding out other reserve assets.

Share

Exportation of U.S. Gold in 2025 & 2026

From Census.gov report on Exports of goods (page 26):

Ratio 2025 was 3-to-1 Export to Import. Ratio 2026: 8-to-1. (pg. 28)

Share

One can ascertain, that “nonmonetary” gold has been moving outbound from these charts. If one wants to characterize something as nonmonetary - that would likely be due to the price at sale not merely usage case, per say. The U.S houses its gold on the books at a much lower stated statutory price than the variable spot price.

The U.S. Treasury values its gold reserves on its books at exactly $42.2222 per fine troy ounce. This statutory price has been fixed by law since 1973.

Additional Definition of Nonmonetary gold:

Gold exports, nonmonetary - This addition is made for gold that is purchased by foreign official agencies from private dealers in the United States and held at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York . The Census data only include gold that leaves the U.S. customs territory.

China Importation of Gold by source country

According to OEC.WORLD, China’s GOLD Sources:

In 2025, China imported $102B of Gold , being the 4th most imported product (out of 1,196) in China .

In 2025, the main origins of China’s Gold imports were: Hong Kong ($26.5B) Switzerland ($25.9B) Canada ($11.1B) South Africa ($9.42B) Australia ($8.76B)



The fastest growing origins for Gold imports in China between 2024 and 2025 were: Hong Kong ($12.5B), Russia ($3.06B), and Kyrgyzstan ($2.3B).

May 2026 Report (same source):

US Import-Export Summary of Valuable Metals

This report has a category Low Value Estimate that with Gold, nonmonetary would roughly matched above on exports. The ratio of export is higher than that of import.

SPOT ANALYSIS: (US sending GOLD to SWISS/HK lands in CHINA)