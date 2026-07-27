So…I wish….I could easily vet through the top tier schmucks that are ruining our country. Department by department. Without the DOGE initiatives that failed because it turns into crying about money. I’ll just cut who I can tell - by results and interview - are ideological and worthless to a good (and lean operating) government. But I…digress.

Dr. Rosenblum was a Council on Foreign Relations Fellow detailed to the office of U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy during the 2006 Senate immigration debate and was involved in crafting the Senate's immigration legislation in 2006 and 2007. He also served as a member of President-elect Obama's Immigration Policy Transition Team in 2009.

Source: https://www.migrationpolicy.org/person/marc-r-rosenblum

https://www.wired.com/story/dhs-official-resigns-citing-war-on-immigrants/

Rosenblum also served in the first Trump and Biden administrations, initially running DHS’s office of immigration statistics, and then overseeing stats for the entire department—collating numbers on everything from cybersecurity intrusions to trafficking investigations to deportations. His office peaked at 45 people in the Biden years, and started to shrink since. “He had one of the most interesting charges at DHS,” a former colleague tells WIRED of Rosenblum. “There’s 22 component agencies, and so there are 22 different ways of aggregating data that were just completely siloed.”

Of the 45 people he had, here are just two. Both have been there over a decade. Why is a Chinese national - she earned 2 degrees in China - on the immigration portfolio? She came from Substance Abuse - we have an enormous fentanyl problem - wonder if she is running that portfolio under DHS?

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