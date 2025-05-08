Buy me a coffee!

There is a first time for everything. A daily blog/newspaper this way comes! So we shall see if we can maintain this publication for the foreseeable future. It will supplement other posts - investigating and editorials - but for now, the goal is to provide news across key subjects of interest that interconnect to the ongoing escalation of world-altering events.

These articles and links will be quick hits - headlines and snippets of the article that caught one’s eye - and the won’t be picked only from one bin of news (or now, very militant propaganda seen across the West).

Is it journalism? Or just narrative setting to engineer consent.

Others do this, I know. The desire here is to just focus on set of topics, these are:

Geopolitics and Political Agendas

Energy Deals

Artificial Intelligence

Finance, Money, Trade and Economics

Social Engineering

Big (Agra, Pharma, Law, Banking, Media, Retail)

Consolidating key information and exposing key narratives, combined.

Short & Sweet, Year 1, Volume 1

Cued up to a key insight from YT comment section:

“We have intelligence operatives out there; we live in a world of overlapping psyops; they’re very good at what they do; they have us all mapped psychologically; they got AI’s running on us all day long; and we want to believe that incompetence is more operative than malice…because it makes us sleep better at night.” - Tom Luongo

https://tradingeconomics.com/commodity/gold

"But what is cost," Goldsmith asked. "When you intensify agriculture and you reduce the number of people on the land, what happens to those people?"... "On top of that, you're breaking-up families; you're uprooting them, and throwing them into the slums"…"The social costs of the people, the financial costs of the infrastructure has to be added to the cost of food." "I also believe that you cannot enrich a country by impoverishing its people. I do not believe that the health of an economy is measured by the profitability of its corporations. I believe profits are important, but even more important is the health of the population," Goldsmith said.

https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/08/trump-uk-trade-deal-tariffs.html USA/UK TRADE DEAL: “FACT” SHEET (WHITE HOUSE)

Commit both countries to working together to enhance industrial and agricultural market access. Close loopholes and increase U.S. firms’ competitiveness in the U.K.’s procurement market. Streamline customs procedures for U.S. exports. Establish commitments on intellectual property, labor and the environment. Secure the supply chain of U.S. aerospace manufacturers through preferential access to high-quality U.K. aerospace components. Create a secure supply chain for pharmaceutical products. Require the U.S. to negotiate an “alternative arrangement to the Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum.” That includes creating a “new trading union for steel and aluminum.” …But some experts downplayed the impact of the deal, saying the path taken that the U.S. took with the U.K. cannot easily be repeated with other nations where America has a large trade deficit. “It’s a very small win, and it’s limited in scope,” said Josh Lipsky, chair of international economics at the Atlantic Council…

Was GOLDSMITH RIGHT?

Of Two Minds on Tariffs

Just as the State doesn't have the luxury of focusing solely on profit, corporations don't have the luxury of gambling the company's future based on one State policy that's likely to change. Enterprises must consider a great many factors before committing billions of dollars to moving supply chains and production facilities. These include:



1. Tax structures



2. Regulatory burdens



3. Environmental requirements



4. Workforce availability and cost



5. Cost of capital



6. Availability of credit



7. Cost of healthcare for the workforce



8. Automation / AI



9. Domestic and global market conditions and competition



10. Public sentiment

