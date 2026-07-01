Data: Strategic Oil Reserves & H1-B (Top 31)
Banks are all about those H1-Bs. Telsa - why do you think Elon & Vivek went ape shit over that topic in December 2024. (Podcast I talked about it - below.) Vance revealing strategy. WOW!
https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_ending_stocks_of_crude_oil_in_the_strategic_petroleum_reserve
H1-B Immigration
https://www.uscis.gov/tools/reports-and-studies/h-1b-employer-data-hub
Banking & Technology
We also know Bannon is not playing on our Team…
Epstein File - texts. Bannon was Navy Intel & an a gopher for the CNO:
“Bannon subsequently served as a special assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon. In this role, he handled communications between senior officers and drafted reports regarding the global status of the Navy fleet” - Wikipedia
Whether he was working Epstein for “intel” or refurbishing Epstein’s reputation - with a 16-hour film in the can - is a matter between him and God. Apparently, Steve enjoyed Epstein’s company and lavish lifestyle. So…..there is that.
Collect me? How about collecting a list of scumbags to a CIA black site where my best enforcer gently massages confessions from the captive audience.
My Guys…Boy, I wish I had some guys for “work”.
H1B are down about 75% this year.