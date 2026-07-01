https://ycharts.com/indicators/us_ending_stocks_of_crude_oil_in_the_strategic_petroleum_reserve

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https://www.uscis.gov/tools/reports-and-studies/h-1b-employer-data-hub

Epstein File - texts . Bannon was Navy Intel & an a gopher for the CNO:

“Bannon subsequently served as a special assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations at the Pentagon. In this role, he handled communications between senior officers and drafted reports regarding the global status of the Navy fleet” - Wikipedia

Whether he was working Epstein for “intel” or refurbishing Epstein’s reputation - with a 16-hour film in the can - is a matter between him and God. Apparently, Steve enjoyed Epstein’s company and lavish lifestyle. So…..there is that.

Collect me? How about collecting a list of scumbags to a CIA black site where my best enforcer gently massages confessions from the captive audience.