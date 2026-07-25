From Cybernews.com:

A hacker deleted Romania’s entire land registry database after a failed extortion attempt, paralyzing the real-estate market

The attack halted all property transactions, preventing notaries from authenticating sales or registering mortgages nationwide

It appears, though, that Romania's cadastre agency has had an offline copy of the wiped data [Thus rebuilding it from scratch is being messaged]

…

Critics point out that the perpetrator of the cyberattack had ample openings since the ANCPI hasn’t actually been investing much in cybersecurity. A local outlet, Ziarul Financiar, even called the incident “the result of a model in which cyber defense is treated as an annex.” The institution has reportedly spent €135 million ($154 million) on digitalization in the last 20 years , but only 0.2% of that amount, some €305,000 ($348,000, has been allocated to cybersecurity.

So the security companies are now licking their chops to get the call.

OR AI?

NATO/Military

From Gemini AI: Romania is expanding the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base into the largest NATO military facility in Europe, featuring a 2,800-hectare site, a $2.7 billion budget, and capacity for 10,000 personnel.

https://balkaninsight.com/2024/03/21/romania-to-host-largest-nato-military-base-in-europe/bi/

Two Apache attack helicopters belonging to the US land forces from 101st American Airborne Division in action during a demonstrative exercise held at Mihail Kogalniceanu NATO air-base near Constanta city, Romania, March 31, 2023. Photo: EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

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