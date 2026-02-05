So, I found a neat and clean summary of Jeffrey E Epstein’s legal bills paid to 3 different sets of lawyers. Not dated, but it appears his overall criminal defense clocked in at nearly $13 million dollars.

Earned ALL the old fashion way: stolen, inherited (Maxwell, Wexner) or hustled off illegalities. But he paid up.

Epstein’s Kirkland Ellis file has a breakdown by client and other tidbits.

Kirkland Ellis and Dershowitz payment sample

A Comparison I Can Make, Sadly

Unlike Jeffrey, I did my time in Gen Pop for an overblown Stalking charge (there was no violence, nor actual threats, emails were the issue) received for my alcoholic ramblings made in 2000-2001. I certainly couldn’t afford to do the time….and well, it taught me things about this world, most are just now figuring out.

Epstein’s legal bills above totaled 18.9 times my entire lifetime net earnings from all jobs I’ve held over 41 years.

1996 - I graduated with a 2.07 GPA from Purdue in industrial engineering. I took a $30,000 per year automotive position at Lear Corporation in Greencastle. This was about $7,500 below the average of graduates in this field….I was in the 10th percentile. By end of 1997, I filed for bankruptcy - I had a major car accident, drank too much, overspent - then joined up as an enlisted in the U.S. Navy to escape my financial and drinking problems. (AND created some more for myself. Suicide attempt in March 1999.)

2001 - April 30th I turned myself in. I didn’t get out until July 22, 2003.

June 2011 - Mother died. From that point forward, it has been a solo operation.

2012-19 - the best overall period of my financial life. I even reached middle class for a brief spell.

Spring 2020 - I think before nearly anyone else, I had determined I was no longer gonna play inside the game the ELITES are running on us. I was just awakening, and figured I’d rather make content than go plug away at jobs I can’t stand and never succeeded at for very long.

For those that see patterns - I get bored and tired of people pigeonholing me. Sadly, I took whatever was available to just make scratch. After the conviction, it took nearly a decade to get semi-free of that.

I also have my quirks. I rather work alone. I don’t like groups. I don’t like customer service or people interaction, generally speaking. I was tired of also knowing - my situation won’t get any better doing the same things to stay in the same mediocrity. (To have potential and have wasted it, is my burden to bear.)

AND look - most of us (90%+) are headed towards a REAL shitty future. YOU played BY the RULES - for THAT you are COMMENDED by me at least - but will that matter MUCH in the next few years?

The US Senate won’t even pass the SAVE Act; but would rather shuck and jive you about “their” priorities. Its over, federally. You need to think locally - and better know your leaders well - locally. Get rid of traitors and Judas people that will sell you out for 30 pieces of “the coin of the realm.”

The last 3 days, I have seen 174 free orders placed on Operation Virus. That is a record for me, matching all prior downloads. Now, if people will read and review.