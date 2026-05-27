So I get an email - I generally don’t open - from MyLife. I normally don’t pay too much attention to it….but it has totaled up 25 profile views on me. So I cracked it open. I have shared my reputational hits here. No trickeration on this site.

Anyways, a couple of searches caught my eye… and these were recent - probably well inside the last six months.

Sloppy sloppy….

PRESIDENT at J And B Investments Unlimited …..West Palm Beach ….huh?

CORPORATION FOUND - MAY 2000

This is where it gets odd…there is no 3732 NW 16th Street listed in Fort Lauderdale… shown on Google Maps. But the ZIP CODE is 33311 - tied to Ft. Lauderdale). Its Lauderhill (https://tinyurl.com/JBINVEST2000INC).

Jb Investments Unlimited 157KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Now, the above is a new picture from February 2025. Off a search from late 2025…of my life whereabouts. Since this involves Ft. $ LAUNDER DALE - I continued on... I’ll call this a potential one-stop “chop shop” intersection?

Who is James S Barreto?

BLACKSTONE SUPPLIES GIVES AWAY THE CONNECTION

I’ve dug on Mr. Barreto - because he decided to look into me.

Is it EPSTEIN’S FRAUD TRAIL BACK to JPMORGAN WEALTH MGMT?

https://law.justia.com/cases/federal/appellate-courts/ca11/09-15070/200915070-2011-02-28.html

More info: PANAMA PAPERS CONNECTED

https://en.datocapital.com.pa/executives/James-Sunshine-Barreto.html

I SEE YOU!

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Proximity of Sunshine to Epstein’s sidekick and long time JPM Wealth Manager Clark Schubach

Clark Worked with EPSTEIN at BEAR STEARNS & is in the EPSTEIN FILES .

https://www.justice.gov/epstein/files/DataSet%209/EFTA01200117.pdf

https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/individual/summary/415401

HEAD OF WEALTH MANAGEMENT at JPM - significantly in the EPSTEIN FILES…Project Molecule.

ARE YOU FOLLOWING ME SUNSHINE?

I am not paranoid or scared at all. NOW, all of you know what could be occurring.

2nd Incorporation at the same address - and across the street from JPMorgan Financial - nearby where Clark Schubach lives

https://tinyurl.com/CLARKHUNTER1

FULL CIRCLE.

https://tinyurl.com/JANDBINVESTMENTS