Corrolla Stories: Best Ad for a Car (I Owned one!)

Had a ‘91 Corrolla...I got it for $400 with 225,000 miles. I put another 100,000 on it. Driven without an oil change for about 65,000...the odometer stopped flipping at 318,000...the fuel line and tank busted as I overloaded it every Sunday with 350 papers...Everything else fell apart around that engine...doors, windows, I pulled out the passenger seat so I could put those papers in daily for 2.5 years...I miss that car, even as the fueled leaked out one night, and an inconvenient spark would of fucked my ass up straight to heaven, or hell, more likely.

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