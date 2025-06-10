Even though I haven’t watch obsessively the chaos in Cali, I have seen just enough and heard enough to think it is pretty obvious what law enforcement must do.

Shut down the associated NGOs – including “the international NGOs” that will claim immunity. Arrest their boards and leadership. Hold on high bonds ($10,000,000-$50,000,000 at least) and get their bank and legal records, emails and follow the trail to bigger fish, nationally and internationally. And use both appropriate and creative methods to destroy this.

However, what others have found – Data Republican, Loomer, and plenty of others – these militant, anti-American NGOs often get grants from your U.S. government through your taxes. Meaning: plenty of governmental someones approved these grants for these Marxist rioters-in-reality.

Why on earth Kash Patel and Pam Bondi aren’t making it their TOP priority to suppress and arrest these internal agitators along with the international sticky fingers behind it all? Well, maybe this explains what kicked this off - money laundering warrants tied to investigations in LA.

Among the top agitating names on list is Neville Roy Singham. I published this on Amazon in January 2025:

Such abuses however get little consistent press attention in the Western media. One reason: China has well-funded, left-wing operatives coordinating and shifting blame back on to the West, particularly, the United States.[i] One such operative cell was identified by New Lines Magazine and their investigators in 2022: “The 67-year-old American tech magnate Neville Roy Singham.”[ii] Singham is a long-time black activist, Maoist-influenced, and networked well from his associations garnered in the 1990s technology boom. Those associations thereafter substantially overlapped with China’s Huawei in the 2000s.[iii] Singham sale of Thought Works in 2017 provided him the resources to carry out his ideological leanings through the People’s Support Foundation (PSF), with its co-founder, and Singham’s wife, Jodie Evans.[iv] Along with Code Pink, founded by Evans, an enticing line of leftist thinking placed the once humiliated Chinese as the perpetual victims, and the United States, as always the aggressor. New Lines authors reflected that: “Pitting the virtually irredeemable U.S. against the innocent and besieged China has become something of a narrative mainstay among segments of the anti-imperialist left in North America. Ostensibly rooted in ideological conviction, this line of thinking is also incredibly well financed.”[v] This of course ignored Chinese abuses of its minority populations placed in mass prison camps. Though this positioning becomes easier to defend with each authoritarian move made by the D.C. establishment to squelch and scorch the U.S. Constitution and its protections. This undermining of personal liberties decimated remaining U.S moral authority here and abroad. The Biden administration showed the worst abuses towards minor crimes (J6 and FACE Act prosecutions) while ignoring prosecutions of serious offenses (and commuting known mass murderers’ sentences.[vi]) New Lines writers Courtney Dobson and Alexander Ross (Ph.D.) cited Taiwan’s Brian Hioe’s thoughts on how the Chinese get their human rights abuses’ past the low-information mentality of those rooted in emotionality: “What is ironic, however, is that China’s rhetoric justifying the detention of Uighurs was in many ways originally drawn from the U.S. War on Terror…One can otherwise point to, for example, China’s use of Israeli technology for its surveillance of Uyghurs. But the strategy taken by the Chinese government is to relativize the issue, while also deflecting blame back on the U.S. and other Western powers.”[vii] [My emphasis.] Hypocrisy is notable. Code Pink’s Evans vocally supported the BDS movement regarding Palestine-Israel’s conflicts while financially backing Israeli companies that work with Israeli Defense Forces.[viii] A sample of companies included: Caterpillar, Hewlett Packard, and Atlas Copco.[ix] This network is but one example of ideological sympathies held deeply by a “Marxist”[x] radical that achieved great financial wealth in the West, like a Bill Gates; that later, operated obsessively to assist the Chinese in its long-term subversion plan of freedom, civil liberties and way of life. The Uighurs genocide is a key focus of Singham’s network on disinforming Americans and the minimization of the CCP’s human rights sins.

Arrests of top people, not the low-level useful idiots – who are getting paid, from what sources? – is warranted and required. Don’t think there is not enough evidence. There is. These cutouts need to be raided en masse and closed down. (And the CIA…yep. Time for a special unit to kick down their doors – protocols be damned! Congress. Yep. Got some treasonous SOBs in that body too.)

Find friendly judges and get those warrants issued

Find weaklings, and get statements on record – and keep on doing it, over and over

Go after these legal NGO outlets that have planned this chaos in lawsuits and support of chaos

And lastly, arrest U.S. federal and state judges that coordinated and conspired against a duly elected President, up to the very highest court. Again, pile up the evidence.

The MEDIA is their biggest weapon, supported by US/UK INTEL. Somehow the counter-messaging must be stronger. I don’t have a solution here. But it will take a heaven and Earth to defeat it.

But I know this won’t happen. The risks are too high. Trump can’t go hard against a bunch of crybaby Communists in Cali or DC because they have the media/intel running interference for them. (Even though it is the right thing to do.) Demonizing ICE and painting the narrative as oppressor versus oppressed works well now in a country destructed by propaganda and poor policies for decades.

Instead, the goal and trek is the ongoing destruction of the United States. Fracturing even further due to the, shall I say, the lack of national identity and unity behind our Constitution and the President at present. Too many want what THEY want – which is not a country that operates well with abundant resources for all. Instead, a selfish pack of people – across of spectrum of politics – have forgotten, or never learned, that personal sacrifice, saving for a rainy day, and survival skills are needed above all.

We have been at war, for many decades, against forces many Americans are too oblivious to identify properly, both internally and externally. Many millions are sold completely on Trump as the ultimate demon to stop. Which is exactly what our enemies want to use to finally bring the USA down to mere memory of liberty and freedom. But it is doubtful too that Trump has the foresight to acknowledge he is meant to take all the blame at the end.

If one hasn’t figured it all out, the goal is to make the United States of America a failure to hoist on a pike in front of the world, to say: “SEE! Such a system was doomed to fail! You were all lied to! The NEW System is the most effective and fair system ever conceived. Nothing the American system pretended to offer mattered. Our new system will provide for all that obey it!”

(A final note: Trump is not perfect at all. He is but one guy. But he has amassed enough enemies, without being any Hitler, because: where are the death camps? Where are the new conflicts? Who reignited conflicts and allowed them to burn unabated right up to his oath? Why can’t Trump control the media? Or the courts? Or his own Nat Security advisor? A true dictator would have long ago eliminated those folks. Arresting legit criminals is not a dictatorship, but doing one’s job. Convict those that have participated in unlawful activities – there are plenty of federal statutes on the books to prosecute under.

Trump has his own corrupt natures, but not the crap slung at him for years now – as all Presidents have and had their moral flaws. Some are much more reported on that others.

Remember too: we live in a media age exponentially worse and widespread than anything we experienced during the 20th century. Why people watch a biased media that has fractured the country will be a topic for historians to handle if (and/or when) the USA fails. They too will likely get it all wrong.)

