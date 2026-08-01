DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
11h

and now 'AI' or rather those who program it and PAY for it, are erasing MANY BOOKS, never to be replaced again!!! AI CRIMES seem to reach more and more the level of covid crimes with every single day! THANK YOU for this report!

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mejbcart
7h

oh, and this this so called 'buyout opinions' contract is extremely important, in particular for any fan/supporter of Tipping Point USA (misspelled intentionally due to corruption in regard to Israel...), which as it appears was involved in Charlie's death.. One of the reasons, in addition to money flowing from there?? Weapons trafficking down there, with M. Adelson's 'help'...

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