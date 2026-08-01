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Senators Weigh In - Pay attention to Rick Scott

What about FARA? Should ChatGPT be listed as a Foreign Agent? (I know its not a human - but it operates now as a propagandist for a foreign power on U.S. soil.)

2020 Trump Campaign manager Bradley Parscale was hired as well by HAVAS Media for $1,500,000 per month to provide his influencer services on behalf of Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

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