Clock Tower X & ChatGPT: $46.5M Contract to Influence Your Mind on Israel, the USA's BFF
Surprised it isn't $465 million... Reported on in October 2025 (PDF of FARA on that post below.)
Senators Weigh In - Pay attention to Rick Scott
What about FARA? Should ChatGPT be listed as a Foreign Agent? (I know its not a human - but it operates now as a propagandist for a foreign power on U.S. soil.)
2020 Trump Campaign manager Bradley Parscale was hired as well by HAVAS Media for $1,500,000 per month to provide his influencer services on behalf of Israel’s Foreign Ministry.
and now 'AI' or rather those who program it and PAY for it, are erasing MANY BOOKS, never to be replaced again!!! AI CRIMES seem to reach more and more the level of covid crimes with every single day! THANK YOU for this report!
oh, and this this so called 'buyout opinions' contract is extremely important, in particular for any fan/supporter of Tipping Point USA (misspelled intentionally due to corruption in regard to Israel...), which as it appears was involved in Charlie's death.. One of the reasons, in addition to money flowing from there?? Weapons trafficking down there, with M. Adelson's 'help'...