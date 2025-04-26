Sources: https://x.com/ChanelRion/status/1915898014876491873

My additions to clarify the BS that AI generates in bullet points

Acquisition through Debt: The core of an LBO is the use of significant debt financing to acquire a company.

Private Equity Firms: LBOs are commonly initiated by private equity firms, which are specialized investment firms that manage pooled capital for investment in private companies.

Debt Financing: The PE firm secures debt financing from sources like banks, institutional investors, or the bond market.

Collateral: The assets of the target company often serve as collateral for the debt.

MY ADD: [These assets are routinely sold off - so the basis of the loan is no longer guaranteed by the underlying assets used to acquire the SAID LOAN. This is/or should be highly illegal. But since the Bankers and Private Equity have created a risk-free system TO THEM whereby: they SHIFT ALL the RISK to COMPANY (that PRIVATE EQUITY) acquired; and to the PENSION FUNDS ( thru BANK CLOs), neither is as concerned with this RISK taken. Just like 2008, the REWARDS are made upfront in fees and quick conversion of assets for PE & Bankers alike.]

Cash Flow Repayment: The debt is repaid through the cash flow generated by the acquired company.

MY ADD: [The company now FAILS due to the onerous conditions the PE company applies after creating more covenants [high leasing rates, reduced staff, brand shifts] to destruct a company’s operating capacity.]

Value Creation: The PE firm typically aims to improve the acquired company's performance and increase its value over time, often by implementing strategic changes, operational improvements, and cost reduction measures.

[AKA: TOTAL BULLSHIT. As stated above.]

Exit Strategy: The PE firm eventually sells the company (or a portion of it) to another investor or in an IPO, realizing a profit on their equity investment.

MY ADD: [Instead now, the COs are going to the wall: AKA Bankruptcy.]

Why LBOs are used:

Wealth extraction, reduction of competitors and monopoly growth

High Leverage: LBOs allow PE firms to acquire companies with a relatively small equity investment, using borrowed funds to magnify their potential returns.

Value Enhancement: PE firms have expertise in identifying and improving companies, leading to increased value and potential profits.

Exit Opportunities: The sale of the company, or part of it, provides a way for the PE firm to realize their investment and return capital to their investors.