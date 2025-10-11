Insurance giant Chubb, based out of Zurich, Switzerland (funny that), is heavily linked to the Chinese Communist Party. Evan Greenberg, the CEO, is the son of former insurance behemoth AIG and CEO Maurice Greenberg, who still runs STARR Insurance, that was also founded in China by Cornelius Vander Starr or C.V. Starr. (More here on China’s connection to acquire American companies.)

Even as U.S. intelligence officials warn that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is America’s “pacing threat,” [Evan] Greenberg continues to treat Beijing as a friend and partner. In March 2024, he met personally with Xi Jinping at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People. Just months prior, he introduced Xi at a San Francisco gala as a “force for good in the world.” These are not the words of a corporate leader committed to American values, but of one comfortable aligning with a regime responsible for economic coercion, military aggression, and systemic human-rights abuses. Share Greenberg has built a career on cultivating ties with Beijing. Chubb now owns more than 85 percent of Huatai Insurance Group, a Chinese firm that operates under CCP regulatory control. Such a stake could not exist without the Party’s explicit approval. Greenberg himself has boasted of doing business in China since 1992, and his deep involvement in organizations like the National Committee on U.S.–China Relations and the U.S.–China Business Council, who both advocates of closer ties with Beijing, only tightens those links. These groups have even sold $40,000 banquet tickets for Americans to dine with Xi Jinping.

Greenberg to Niu to TD Bank to CEFC to Xi Jinping

Top L: Greenberg next to Xi; Middle L: Greenberg shaking hands; Top Right: Rick Niu Next to Maurice Greenberg, Evan's father; Bottom Left: Niu, Elaine Chao, Kissinger at Nixon Foundation Gala in 2022; Bottom Center: TAAF, Niu & Elaine Chao's sister; Bottom Right: Niu's involvement in Masks from China (NY Gov scandal)

As I have voluminously reported here on Substack and Twitter about Xiaopeng ‘Rick’ Niu, Maurice Greenberg’s right-hand, China man, as both Greenberg’s ties are most neatly seen (from the CCP’s point of view) as: China Insurance Against Yankee Imperialism, LLC.

That’s reflects just how close their entanglements are.

The Chinese can (and have) exploited these corrupted international business leaders to wage their “war without rules” on Americans, and by extension, Western Civilization. Look no further than Sam Cooper’s deep and detail dives into Canada’s beholden nature to Chinese power players, regarding fentanyl precursors, money laundering, and rising opioid-connected drug deaths across Canada and the United States. For those doubting this ongoing 5th generation war, as lacking any rational motivations, the Chinese Century of Humiliation (from the 1840s to the 1940s) is seen as Western countries destructed China’s last dynasty (Qing) through the use of opium to addict upwards of 15% of their population by the turn of the 20th century. (I reflected on this period in Chinese history in my January 2025 book: Operation Virus.)

The Bureau’s Sam Cooper wrote on August 22, 2025:

Canada’s federal police refused to investigate or cooperate with the United States Drug Enforcement Administration on a British Columbia fentanyl superlab probe tied to chemical-precursor shipments from China into Vancouver in late 2022, according to senior U.S. officials. More than a year later — only after the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Iranian-Canadian businessman Bahman Djebelibak and his Health Canada–licensed company Valerian Labs, naming them as part of a Chinese fentanyl trafficking syndicate that Washington sought to disrupt — did the RCMP finally open a siloed investigation… Share

This explosive information, confirmed to The Bureau by current and former senior U.S. officials, has never before been reported in the Falkland, B.C., superlab case, which was covered internationally by outlets including The New York Times. It amounts to a rare public rebuke that elevates the matter from a Canadian policing failure into a high-consequence geopolitical dispute. It also helps explain Washington’s decision on July 31 to impose 35 percent tariffs on Canada, reinforcing President Donald Trump’s claim that senior officials had warned him Ottawa failed to cooperate or devote sufficient resources to interdictions against Chinese- and Mexican-linked drug trafficking networks blamed for killing hundreds of thousands of North Americans. [My emphasis.]

Cooper and others also noted the importance of banking to this drug cartel operation, particularly Toronto-Dominion bank and its $3 billion DOJ fine issued in October 2024. David Asher, in an interview with Cooper, explained the criminality and terrorist designation that the Trump administration has inadequately failed to use to justify ICE’s escalatory and ongoing activities in Democrat-destroyed metropolitan areas and targeting of Venezuelan ‘boat trips’ for militarized neutralization:

All these aspects are fundamentally game changers. I mean, if you apply that, I think that you treat these cartels as terrorists, you start to prosecute them. We could do it jointly. And their partners too—I mean, they’re accessories to terrorism. So if the Chinese are laundering the money, and if TD Bank, let’s say, is accepting the money? Then TD Bank is involved in terrorism finance.

One might ask, at this point, why does this matter regarding the Greenberg’s Insurance companies (Chubb Limited, Starr Insurance, and AIG)?

Well, here is a prior link to what CEFC arrangers (Niu) were doing for Hunter Biden in early 2017, with other people in the know (Tony Bobulinski and James Gilliar) who, in Tony’s case, provided testimony about his Biden deal gone bust.

Specifically, Rick Niu was the financial advisory head to the Cowen deal with CEFC China. This merger deal went sour by the end of 2017 as CEFC went from financial media darling to a criminal disaster upon Patrick Ho’s arrest in November 2017. (Hunter Biden had a $1 million dollar retainer for counsel paid for in September 2017 to represent or find counsel for Patrick Ho.) CNN’s expose on CEFC (in December 2018) never once mentioned any Biden connections.

Hunter and Jim Biden's connections were not included in CNN's coverage.

Cowen was hot and heavy with CEFC. CEFC, if one recalls, was operated by Chairman Ye Jianming, at the personal behest of Paramount Leader Xi Jinping, for the expansion of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative. In early 2017, the Cowen-CEFC partnership was struck with Starr Strategic Partners, LLC, providing the financial advisory role to the deal between Cowen and CEFC.

Niu, Maurice Greenberg’s right hand China man, sits at the head of Starr Strategic Partners. Toronto Dominion Bank later acquired Cowen, Inc. in 2022, finalizing the deal in March 2023. Only later on did TD Bank get popped for money laundering in the waning days of the Biden administration.

During the intentionally sloppy U.S. House investigations of the Biden nexus of actors (many prosecuted (or were in jeopardy thereof) as Garret Zeigler noted), it was interesting to find a Willkie Farr partner (who served as legal counsel for Cowen in the CEFC-Cowen failed deal) represented Meryvn Yan before the House.

Yan, who operated out of the Brooklyn area (in the ED of NY), caught a fair amount of CEFC-Hudson West III start-up capital (over $300,000) into his Chinese pockets through his LLC: Coldharbour Capital.

A newly christened Willkie partner, Soumya Dayananda, just so happened to be senior investigator on the J6 committee and her prior postings included:

Soumya previously served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York (EDNY) for more than a decade, where she held leadership positions in the International Narcotics and Money Laundering Section overseeing complex international narcotics and money laundering investigations and prosecutions.

This dirty pattern, under the Biden Administration, extended also to Gunvor Group, a $150 billion per year commodities broker based out of Geneva, Switzerland (geographically located like Chubb Insurance). Gunvor was prosecuted in the Eastern District of NY (see above lawyer again) and fined over $660 million regarding its shady operations, going back into the early 2010s. From the Biden DOJ:

According to the company’s admissions and court documents, between 2012 and 2020, Gunvor and its co-conspirators paid more than $97 million to intermediaries understanding that some of the money would be and in fact was used to bribe numerous Ecuadorian officials, including Nilsen Arias, a then-high ranking official at Petroecuador. The bribe payments were routed through banks in the United States using shell companies in Panama and the British Virgin Islands controlled by Gunvor’s co-conspirators.

Why does Gunvor Group matter?

Gunvor did a Singaporean LNG deal with Glenfarne Group just 3 weeks later. Gunvor is registered in Cyprus, the money laundering capital of the Mediterranean.

Gunvor's locations and activities show how money flows across the world.

WHO is Glenfarne Group, Again?

Glenfarne is a growing LNG export behemoth through its deal-triggering connections from Xiaopeng ‘Rick’ Niu back to Hunter Biden. Glenfarne made fortuitous acquisitions (aligning with CEFC’s energy acquisition plan for the United States), starting in 2018 and right on through to the present day (in Alaska). A key aspect of this was that discovery that STARR INSURANCE (Niu) was located at the same address and floor as Magnolia LNG’s financier, than was acquired by Glenfarne.

The recent Alaska LNG deal was kick started under Biden’s administration in 2024. But was only revealed in the waning weeks of Biden’s administration, and after Hunter’s pardon on December 1, 2024, running across the years 2014-2024.

It turns out that the Trump administration has followed through on making Glenfarne, making it a key player in U.S. Energy Policy via executive order.

I won’t bother you further with analysis. But here are two prior articles to peruse for conspiracy, involving the MV DALI (Francis Scott Key Bridge) and CHUBB. This accident occurred a week after Gunvor Group did its deal with Glenfarne.

