Beijing bans Americans from owning farmland in China while exploiting our openness to advance its economic and kinetic statecraft on U.S. soil. And we’re supposed to dismiss that as harmless? No more naïveté. No more capitulation to Chinese grand strategy. - Kyle Bass

The Trump administration has a message for China: Keep off the farm.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Tuesday the administration will work with state lawmakers to ban sales of U.S. farmland to buyers from China and other countries of concern, citing national-security interests.

Rollins, joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, said the government is ratcheting up scrutiny on existing land owned by Chinese buyers and is looking at ways to potentially claw back past purchases.