Chinese farmland in the USA???
Strategically located near US military bases
Beijing bans Americans from owning farmland in China while exploiting our openness to advance its economic and kinetic statecraft on U.S. soil. And we’re supposed to dismiss that as harmless? No more naïveté. No more capitulation to Chinese grand strategy. - Kyle Bass
The Trump administration has a message for China: Keep off the farm.
Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Tuesday the administration will work with state lawmakers to ban sales of U.S. farmland to buyers from China and other countries of concern, citing national-security interests.
Rollins, joined by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, said the government is ratcheting up scrutiny on existing land owned by Chinese buyers and is looking at ways to potentially claw back past purchases.
“We’ll never let foreign adversaries control our land,” said Rollins.
State and federal lawmakers for years have warned that China and other countries could use U.S. farmland to facilitate spying or wield influence over the U.S. food-supply chain. Chinese-owned entities hold nearly 300,000 acres—roughly 0.02%—of U.S. farmland, according to Agriculture Department data, an area about the size of Los Angeles…
Opinion:
It isn’t the size of their holdings, per se, its the locations. If people studied history, then dive into the Sino-Japanese War of 1894-5. Japanese forces infiltrated China deeply and located themselves strategically to make quick work of the Chinese during their last dynastic era. China lost this quick war and gave up various colonies (Taiwan) to Japan & paid reparations to them as well.
Moreover, the world is in a state of war. China-Russia made a “no-limits” partnership in February 2022. Made just 3 weeks before Putin’s invasion of Eastern Ukraine, it has not be recanted. Now, over 3 years on, while defeating the Russians in Ukraine has been a neoconservative/EU/NATO obsession, did we forget that China is buttressing Russia’s economy through this and other maneuvers made (Iran $400B deal)? Just as the United States supplies and pays billions for the Ukrainians to fight to the death (and their pension plans, if they are living), China has its role in backstopping Russia’s initiatives. (Leaving aside how idiotic this all is; money spent and infrastructure destroyed.)
Even as Russia & China stated:
The sides are seeking to advance their work to link the development plans for the Eurasian Economic Union and the Belt and Road Initiative with a view to intensifying practical cooperation between the EAEU and China in various areas and promoting greater interconnectedness between the Asia Pacific and Eurasian regions. The sides reaffirm their focus on building the Greater Eurasian Partnership in parallel and in coordination with the Belt and Road construction to foster the development of regional associations as well as bilateral and multilateral integration processes for the benefit of the peoples on the Eurasian continent.
The sides agreed to continue consistently intensifying practical cooperation for the sustainable development of the Arctic. [Trump response: Greenland acquisition.]