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Seems China knows where to park themselves here.

The Art of the CCP Steal

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This is just what appears to be the final bargain to assure China’s rise, while the USA hands over the World Empire (wealth, control, vassal stating the USA) to the CCP. Trump created the bluster of Iran - who may very well be ended - as the final Western War to acquire assets put in play. One cannot be certain if USA will hold those assets or China will get the sloppy Iranian seconds like they did in Afghanistan.