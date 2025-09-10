There is nothing I can confirm about his overall condition. It is important news because Kirk has been for years trying to educate and bring about his message on campus. He did not trade in the hatred many will accuse him of - frequently and out of context.

He gave facts and hoped that men and women alike sought to improve their lives and educated themselves towards a successful life.

Update

Charlie Kirk was assassinated by a shot in the neck at a TPUSA Event.

https://x.com/DowdEdward/status/1965880036634014203

The follow links are very graphic.

Due to the ongoing nature of the events, I will not post the videos. The links below provide enough necessary context.

https://x.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1965850728926425277

https://x.com/Uncensorednewsw/status/1965851443732287803

https://x.com/AutismCapital/status/1965853379344883798

Detained suspect: https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1965852148958454187 UPDATE #2

Reports on suspect varying: https://x.com/ElectionWiz/status/1965869345390866693

Guy doesn’t seem to care: https://x.com/ChrisLoesch/status/1965865387972767805

