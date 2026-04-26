I can remember well my early years in Winchester, Tennessee. Not event-to-event across the entirety of that time from 1972 (my birth) to mid-1983, but one does recall: not having security cameras and portable phones, staying out late (even at 7 or 8 years old), trekking on my bike around town, and feeling even in the late 1970s, safe, free and full of hopeful anticipation for the next day and further beyond. Of course, I was young and naïve - those times were tempered as well by my father’s cruelty to my mom, others and myself - but one didn’t personally despise their own being or was hung up on self-loathing even as we were poor Southerners happy to have a home. (This as my father spent my final year in Tennessee, psychologically manipulating me against my mother. He failed in his agenda - and I saw him only 1 more time physically from 1983 to 2018 (his death).) That though was a civilized death; the type that was long coming and driven by almost the same sort of animosity that lay at the heart of Western Parasitic Epstein-styled Elites & their ‘Marxist’ Technocrats desire to cleanse the West of all its vitality, its history, its achievements to install a Techno-totalitarian feudal state of affairs, if the chaos pattern holds to that trek.

Paul Weston tightly summarizes what has befallen the West and those who have learned from Soviet Communism. It is worth a listen - if to recap the thoughts so many men (much more than women) feel is a hand. (This is not to say women haven’t identified the problem - just there are differentials, driven by sex, religion, race (because of) the targeted propaganda working on selected groups - a tension pattern.)

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One had identified the split similarly along new/old NATO lines - the Eastern BLOC versus Western Democracies that survived World War II. One believed a new administration in the United States should work hard to keep those Eastern Bloc resistant to any further pushes, while untethering from the main Western Bloc (France, Germany, UK, and even Italy, it appears) until better leadership arises. But that ship has sailed as Trump 2.0 proved as bloodthirsty and ignoring (intentionally) of the problem as the last 5 Presidents (Biden, Obama, Bush II, Clinton, and Bush I) did after the fall of the USSR. One might even think Trump and administration had been made to hasten the demise of the United States based on his less-than-clear messaging , passive-aggressive domestic and foreign actions/activities, while propagandizing his base that “All is Well Still.”

Since the fall of The Wall, rapacious Wall Streeters (Capitalists), high on their own supply, thought it was good idea to prop up poor Communist China while raping the former USSR during the first decade after the latter’s destruction. The former was seen as 1 billion new customers - but instead - the Chinese pivoted to their brand of mercantilism, for their rise economically, but those gains can no longer be effected as their working population declines and many countries grew wise to their dumping cheap goods on their shores to destroy their domestic markets. (AI and Robots are the answer - as will be chaos from that path.) And along the way, the EPSTEINED ELITE - who garnered nearly all (if not all) the economic fat (growing richer than any Rockefeller or Rothschild) ran into a human reality: boom-bust cycles.

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The 2008 GFC collapse - their Mortgage-Backed Security Ponzi (then the biggest by dollar in human history) exploded, and it exposed them for the amoral and irreligiously gluttonous psychopaths they nearly to a man are. Hardly anyone was arrested (aside from Epstein, Madoff, a French trader at Société Générale) but those were not “coupled” directly to the MBS/Credit Default Swap implosion. Those were noisy, for certain, but not enough to quell the masses, who, by then were being set up for a mass invasion in the name of “social justice,” but really about a deflection from the economic sins of bankers, lawyers, judges and their politico and bureaucratic stooges rolled out to tell people “its ok, we are fixing it.”

In much the same vein, the French trader provided the masses a distraction and a hero: “To some, Jérôme Kerviel is a modern day Robin Hood – a capitalist villain turned socialist crusader. After spending years in the warming glow of his own media circus, the former French trader has established a cult-like fan base that worships him as some sort of people’s weapon against financial tyranny.”

The real weapon - a civilization killer - is tossing aside one’s beliefs, importing in a quagmire of welfare sponges, resentful and weary alike, seeking their better life off parasitic living from a highly-indebted and depleted of resources continent in Europe. The ELITE weaponized their luxury belief system - such as others call it - to decay and destruct the forces most likely to give them greatest resistance when it becomes clear the motivation is not about uplifting anyone, but mass destruction of the native populations and their culture.

Through the Marxists lens, this meshes well. Marxism does not create ordered systems it destroys one’s motivation, one’s heritage, one’s religion, one’s culture, and places all people at the same bottom (equally miserable), except for the so-called intellectual and his handler, an elitist-banking-intel- cartel-operation (that never goes away) in any incarnation. (What gave the Soviet Empire its vaunted clout: the KGB (intel) and its Military spending - which had a financing mechanism.) Marxism is an advanced technique like socialism - to bring about upheaval and strip mine formerly well-ordered societies in the name of chaos, terraforming out of lacking the energy to fight on further or resist the growth of layers of structures don’t fix problems, but only forge a path to decay.

Or as this Influencer from tiktok put it, fairly well:

In a Closed System, entropy disorder always increases. Order is unlikely, and chaos is statistically probable. Maintaining a structure, whether it’s a human body or a global empire, requires a constant injection of energy.

He further continues, “Complexity has a cost. I’ve spoken on how societies gain power by adding layers of structures, laws, specialized roles, supply chains and such. But complexity is not free. Every layer of scaffolding acts like a tax. A Farmer just farms. But in an empire, a farmer supports the soldier, the tax collector, the scribe, and the king.”

Our Founding Fathers new of these things very well. They studied history - replete with the tell-tale signs - the Tax Burdens, the Complex Layers of Bureaucracy, the forthcoming chaos coming from a British KING/Management Class coming to their Colonial Shores. This too has been the U.S. Government Ongoing Agenda, for a century and more - Income Taxes, Layers of bureaucracy (the Federal Reserve & 435 Agencies), but with a twist, as an American Empire, we are the ones going to other countries’ shores. (OUR Constitutional Republic talks about Defending against ALL ENEMIES Foreign or Domestic. Not attacking countries that don’t want our U.S. dollars for trade settlements for our products. The Founders KNEW not to go looking for trouble - how many times do you need to be taught that LESSON?)

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Original sins are many - but after WW2, for instance - instead creating the CIA, joining the UN, NATO and supporting the carve out of Israel - the United States should have receded back to the Western Hemisphere, focus on building a country out - freely, and let the European and Asian locals figure out their entropy. (Even as I know Pearl Harbor was known impending attack - we let that occur, to give the USA a reason to break off “neutrality” - once Germany declared war on us, it was legally right to both take on Japan and Germany and form short-term alliances.)

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If we had not done Bretton Woods, and instead dismantled the FEDERAL RESERVE in 1946, would the Soviet Union, under Stalin, marched into Paris and Rome? Subsumed the continent, maybe even London and the United Kingdom? We will never know. But we did allow Mao to defeat the KMT (who we supported in the WW2 against the Japs), and so while we gave China to Communists, we blocked in the West (thru NATO) from Soviet-style Communism.

Was this at all the right decision PATH?

Being we wound up fighting in Korea (proxy: Chinese) and Vietnam (again, more Chinese and Russians) and the FRENCH greatly influenced Nixon’s decision to go off the Bretton Woods Gold-backed currency standard barely 15 years after we had assumed the dominate Reserve Currency status. Which we did not need either, the reserve currency. (Only benefited the CENTRAL BANKERS & EPSTEIN ELITE.)

Once the entropy to create layers of bureaucracy (U.S. Department of Education, Homeland Security, 18 intelligence gathering agencies, growing military empire of over 800 bases, and highly complex and costly health and medical complex) occurred, the energy consumed is like a SUN going to Supernova, then, a Blackhole.

The label of Capitalism or Communism becomes the argument among useful political idiots. (One is guilty of this too.) Neither is of particular use - even as words are indeed the weapon of choice, a bedeviling complexity (like Private Credit) - to keep people on the bench, watching word salad and withering debate, while their own backyards are gobbled up by multi-cultural, low-motivated invaders, legislated welfare by Dunning-Kruger corrupt bureaucrats and bankrupted by bankers - to their record benefit.

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In the end, one must decide which Chaos you want to live under.

The chaos created from decades of mismanagement, with more of that to come from the same people that have made these disastrous decisions for decades, while you have manipulated and forced into a decaying cycle and going through a civilization destruction that should never have been.

We were far from this in 1945. Barely creeping this way at the time of my birth. But in 2026, the chaos ongoing will take us all down to a level that is dirt cheap.

It WAS Intentional Destruction.

It WAS a March through the Institutions, growing bigger by the year.

It WAS adding of Complexity. Adding of non-fitting parts. Adding taxes. Blizzarding your life with bullshit and propaganda. And the WHO is only a bit less important than WHAT are WE gonna do about it.

VOTE?

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