Canada did a United Kingdom last night, electing a carpet-bagging, climate -change hustling, nihilistic sociopath with a business card as their next PM in Mark Carney. If you listen closely to the video below - the language - word choice tells a lot.

“You’ve demanded” - really?

“Every country, every company, every bank…every pension fund” - Fascism anyone? Totalitarian rule? How obvious does it have to get?

Now, you pick out the rest…

Canadians, whatever one used to think of them, have lost the Globalist plot in most provinces. The Boomers, as per usual, still think its 1985. Probably still think the Libyans are a big problem, like in Back to the Future.

Totally stuck believing in the Legacy Intel-Media. The ones that flat out lie and blame Trump for everything under the Canadian sun on ice. Trump was needling you Canucks - and scared dummies took that bait whole.

Trump could have laid off the wisecracks about being a 51st U.S. State, but Canadians (or their foreign invaders that are now swinging their elections) don’t seem too concerned about losing all their civil or human rights anyways.

Gave up guns, check. All the rest is just window dressing.

I feel sorry for patriotic Canadians. But the Chinese Communists just might take you over before Trump even gets around to you. But hey, Mandarin added to God awful French as a required language of the Elite. Isn’t that nice?

Here’s new PM Mark Carney telling [you] his plans for all Canadians:

Alberta is not quite done fighting

BOOMERS!

More on NEW PM Carney (TOO LATE!)

