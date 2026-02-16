DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
4hEdited

Thanks Jason for the SPIDER WEB of criminal connections, all over. A personal experience kind of indicates to me that HSBC is involved in way more issues, for example real estate and take over (via CORRUPTED official judicial authorities), private properties involving chinese citizens.. HSBC is also apparently involved in FINANCING the 9/11!

This lawsuit, which went for ~10 years, closed with now mostly disappeared docs, except for this one, after the case got reopened again:

https://www.pacermonitor.com/public/case/48640550/Alfred_McZeal_Jr_et_al_v_HSBC_Bank_USA_National_Association_et_al

has the list of the involved:

CLASS ACTION COMPLAINT filed against Defendants Law Offices of Mandel Manganelli and Leider P.A., 360 Partnership LP, Barrington Capital Corporation, Ishak Bishara, Blue Castle Cayman LTD, CJJFN LLC, Dean Morris LLP, FSB, Flagstar Bank, Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Mark T. Garber, HSBC Bank USA National Association, Bennett Hong, Leshae and Associates LLC, Logs Legal Group LLP, Magnum Property Investments LLC, Claire Mayer, McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce LLP, Stephen McDonagh, Ocwen Loan Servicing LLC, Option One Mortgage Corporation, PHH Mortgage Corporation, Fabrizo G. Pachano, Veronica J. Pachano, Sheriff Parish of Lafayette, Solon House LLC, The Del Prado Family Trust, Western Progressive LLC, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Case assigned to Judge Dolly M. Gee and referred to Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue.(Filing fee$402), filed by Plaintiffs Natalie Langley Gibbs, Jose R. Solano, Alfred McZeal, Jr, Geddes Sean Gibbs, Vlen Thi Ho, Desmond Roy Demontegnac, Rene Del Prado, Yesenia Del Toro, Veronica Ponder Waters. (sh) Modified on 4/25/2023 (sh)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Jason Powers
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture