The very best Substack source of analysis and intricate details of the world of poly narcotics trade and its money laundering network, involving top banks (TD Bank, HSBC and even JPMorgan), is located at The Bureau .

One has only done a few articles tying money laundering back to Hunter Biden’s email buddy - Xiaopeng Rick Niu and Niu’s sneaky, silent partner in LNG consolidation of projects: Glenfarne’s Brendan Duval. Both those articles cited banking and commodities trading operations that are plugged into criminal operations.

In these cases, TD Bank (and its conglomerates) and Gunvor Group were in focus.

[TD Bank] fired more than a dozen people for conduct issues related to failings in its anti-money-laundering program in the U.S., a person familiar with the matter said. Since problems with TD’s processes to prevent money laundering came to light and the big Canadian lender entered the crosshairs of U.S. regulators and the Justice Department, it has launched an overhaul of the program and has moved to bring in new technologies and made a number of changes to anti-money-laundering leadership.

In an earlier WSJ story, these nuggets further the background tied to China and drugs and the laundering of the proceeds around the New York area:

The investigation was launched after agents uncovered an operation in New York and New Jersey that laundered hundreds of millions of dollars in proceeds from illicit narcotics through TD and other banks, according to court documents and people familiar with the matter. In that case and at least one other, prosecutors also allege the criminals bribed TD employees. [A Chinese case occurred in 2021.]

Gunvor nexus:

Tellingly, in terms of later targeting, Gunvor settled a $661,000,00 criminal fine with Biden’s DOJ on Friday, March 1, 2024, tied to committing fraud through bribery and money laundering through the usual locations, including: Panama, Caymans and Singapore…

Share

A more detailed look into Canadian’s connection to transnational criminal operations came through Sam Cooper at the Bureau who references David Luna at ICAIE from February 2025.

The U.S. and Canada share one of the most successful and mutually beneficial economic and trade relationships in the world. However, like other large, transborder economies, both countries are confronting a myriad of inter-connected threats relating to illicit trade, from drug trafficking and organized crime, to human smuggling and money laundering. This new Infographic from the International Coalition Against Illicit Economies (ICAIE) and the Council of the Great Lakes Region showcases some of these cross-border risks, with a spotlight on the Great Lakes region. While we remain committed to a targeted focus on fighting the deadly fentanyl trade across North America, the biggest cross-border criminal security threats to Canada and the US are the staggering amounts of dirty money that is laundered in both countries by Mexican cartels, Chinese money laundering syndicates, and other transnational criminal organizations that finance greater insecurity and instability… [T]ens of billions of dollars are laundered every year in Canada involving the proceeds of illegal drug trafficking, fraud, corruption, counterfeiting and piracy, tobacco smuggling and trafficking, among other illicit activity. While Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) has publicly stated a general estimate of $36 billion to $91 billion is being laundered and fully integrated in Canada’s economy annually, there are no specific breakdown per each predicate crime of money laundering or illicit markets. [My emphasis.]

The infographic file is here. A snippet (since it is a large mapping of Canada and United States that one must zoom in on) is below.

Buy me a coffee!

Money Laundering 101 & Marco Polo

One included a bit of money laundering analysis in my Biden LNG film. One of the hidden men tied to manipulation of LNG deals came through Hunter’s lawyer days at Boies Schiller Flexner and was convicted in 2018 on illegal money transmitting (a lesser included charge than money laundering).

His name: Ignacio ‘NACHO’ Maria Foncillas. Of Spain, originally, Nacho formed deals in Venezuela by the early 2000s from old articles - and PDFs mentioning his attachment to such Latin American deals. Nacho operated in the New York high finance area, meeting the owners (and/or his post conviction facilitators) at Marco Polo Securities sometime in the late 2000s. He also married a high end real estate maven and power lawyer - a potential co-conspirer in creations of LLC operations - in Leslie Bettison. After Nacho was convicted, he attached himself to a SPAC (Special Purpose Acquisition Company), El Cano, (spelled also as ELCANO on the OLD Marco Polo website - or at its subsidiary: Pi Capital).

Google’s AI provides a decent summary, even providing a link that now shows as 404. Interesting. Marco Polo’s website has been substantially refurbished - and scrubbed. But one did archive the evidence and presented it in the Biden Movie .

Leave a comment

Ignacio tied to Marco Polo Securities through a SPAC

Buy me a coffee!

Ko-Fi