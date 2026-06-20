Benny here then changes his TWEET above to:

So who is Benny?

https://nypost.com/2026/06/17/world-news/the-5-passages-of-the-us-iran-peace-deal-that-worry-critics-the-most/

“There will be differences of understanding, and this can bring a new misunderstanding, and there is a potential for clash,” said Beni Sabti, an Iranian and an Iran expert for Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security studies.

https://www.spylegends.com/team/beni-sebty

https://www.inss.org.il/person/beni-sabti/ - notice the name change

https://www.inss.org.il/publication/iran-the-devils-advocates/

These are Israel’s happiest “pets” in their regime. They provide the fuel of antagonism to assure no peace is ever reached until every last Iranian suffers just like they once did. (He left at 15 - so his entire adult life is one of proving to Israel “his loyalty.” They are his mother, his entire being is tied to fighting this war.)

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One of the things ALL of us must do for now on is CHECK the background and history of anyone that spouts off such crazy. Or soothing voices that tell us what we like….you have to do those steps now. Vet interactions. (I’ve failed at this too.)

Why are they rolled out on New York Post (Murdoch - Aussie/Brit Zionist - Epstein Class - Neoconservatives - War abetting)

Who are they? Based off their CV? Jobs? Education? Country of Origin? Marriage? Heritage? Religion? Statements made in publications or on TV? Who funds them? Where are they based? Are they always attached to a government organization? Military experience? Psychological operations training ? International organizations/ NGOs ? Attendance at World conferences ? Pictures with top people - PMs, Finance ministers, Bankers , Judges, “thought leaders”, Private Equity, Big Oligarchic Epstein Class people ?

This was a quick profiling of the above guy. Not much else was/is needed.

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