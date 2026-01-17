In what is going to make any class action lawsuit against the vaccine producers irrelevant - because that’s how they do these things - Bayer is coming after profits off “patent infringement.” Bayer (Monsanto) is renowned for it history as Nicolas Hulscher remarked:

One of the world’s largest agrochemical companies—responsible for mass harm through its highly toxic herbicide glyphosate—is now in federal court claiming that the deadly COVID-19 “vaccine” platforms were built on stolen GMO technology. Bayer is not trying to stop the injections; it just wants its cut of the more than $93 billion generated from what it alleges was unauthorized genetic engineering. Bayer’s moral authority in this dispute is nonexistent. The company was a core subsidiary of IG Farben, the cartel that supplied Zyklon B for Nazi extermination camps. Share

Fierce Pharma noted how these biopharma companies keep the lawyers happy:

Bayer is requesting a jury trial and is seeking a cut of the proceeds generated by the vaccines and royalties on future sales. In the case of Pfizer and BioNTech, Bayer said the companies reported more than $93 billion in sales of their vaccine Comirnaty. Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna have been embroiled in lawsuits with several other companies claiming infringement of mRNA technology. Five months ago, GSK collected $320 million in a settlement with Pfizer and BioNTech that also involved German vaccine specialist CureVac. GSK has also sued Moderna on similar claims. And Moderna has filed suit against Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringement. Several smaller mRNA players have gotten into the mix, as well.

