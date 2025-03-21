Sources:

Their super skill: total annoyance with everyone else that doesn't kiss their ass on their pet topic of the moment. Organizing people to follow their lead, but won't face any permanent consequences, if things go awry. Always able to find another place to go and wreck with their ideology.

Consequences are relative. Meaning - Rachael likely got canned at her prestigious law position. That’s a consequence. Permanent from that law firm.

But she’ll manage to go somewhere - an NGO! - to spread her persistent dogma.

At first, she cute. Even a bit exciting, with her energy, and crazy ideas aplenty. But then reality sets in.

Every person comes to know her as THAT GIRL. But is further known as an:

AWFL, defined as:

Characteristics

*Ages 18-80, primary years are 22-45, precursor to Karen.

*Middle to upper middle-class backgrounds, consequence free life.

*College educated in fields with lousy earning prospects

*Works in Academia, Govt, HR, Journalism, Law, NGO/Think Tanks

*Cult of Nice, political correctness.

*Supports the “Current Thing” like LGBT+, abortion, gun control, debt cancelation. *Will make any cause about them and their struggles. Problematic.

*Supports “Anti-Icky” things and people. Will do Anti-Icky things, “Soft Bigotry of Low Expectations.”

*Radio silent if something happens to women if they don’t share their views.

*Cult Worship of feminist heroines (HRC, RBG, AOC)

*Casual Misandry – Male tears, “No wars if women ruled the world.”

*Toxic management skills. Belittles others.

*Chronic Victimhood, criticism = misogyny.

*Poor life skills, remedial adulting, hatred towards parents especially dad.

*SSRI addiction, substance abuse.

*COVID-19 restriction enthusiasts, mask, Vax x Infinity, Munchausen Syndrome.

*Undatable, cat lady. Runs off friends. *If in a relationship/marriage, the guy is abused/emasculated.

AWFLs are universally disliked by everyone. Men of all backgrounds, minorities, and women who lived life on the wrong side of the sisterhood. Other AWFL’s and Karen's even hate them.



Affluent =/= rich. It’s the ability to wield power like cancel culture, doxing, or firing. They reside at the top of the privilege pyramid.

Dis-Honorable Mention

Even those that don’t quite fit the criteria, become honorary AWFL members. They are just as dangerous - sometimes more - as they can convince people to elect them to office. Actresses and divas, able to read off the Globalist script. AOC is the working epitome of an honorary AWFL member.