Available for Hire: JP, P.I.
Rates negotiable.
Got something, some company or somebody you want investigated? Dossier produced on this “they” you are interested in? Quickly or slyly?
Well, you are in luck. I realize not everyone has time to run down every online lead - they have to keep their lights on at home and have a family to feed. Priorities and personal realities require one does this for their own self-preservation and sanity. Not everyone can have an obsession with details to itch.
Starter Package:
So, give me a subject - and we can negotiate once I provide a sample, or completed assessment based on what I can gather online or formulate might be at hand. Consider the payment a donation to the needy.
Email only: deepcenter05@protonmail.com
Premium On-ground
(For more logistically intense forays - I am a cheap date. Probably not in the price range of the ordinary, just want some quick intel, but for the more prolonged and on-the-ground data collection, the outlays have to match your need for impact to do such actions. Plus, snooping, physically, might put me in a precarious situation. One can never tell. But not to worry, I don’t have mouths to feed or mums to take care of. For I am solo and won’t be missed in the slightest.)
This will be more refined into a PI-for-hire on a short-term contract and costs will be recorded accordingly.
Older Investigations on Infamous people