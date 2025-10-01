https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1973388761464500666.html

On Jan. 11, 2021, the FBI sent a preservation request to the AT&T Public Sector team to retain precise location data “which provides the distance between mobile devices and the cell tower it is interacting with” for Jan. 5 and 6. The data would be vital for the bureau’s search for suspects in the vicinity of the RNC and DNC that day, when the bureau said the bombs were planted.

However, AT&T told the FBI that “The Data for January 5th was corrupted and cannot be restored; all we have is the 6th,” giving rise to the claim from then-head of the Washington Field Office, Steve D’Antuono, that the relevant data had been corrupted.

Share