As They See Fit: Technocrats Use Their Elite Cadre to Subdue the Masses & Takeover All Resources
Give them circuses. Give them UFOs. Give them scandals and intrigues. Give them wars and divisions. Give them anything but the truth and the liberty to think otherwise.
A Few Warning Signs
Jessica Rojas 🇺🇸💪@VoicesUnheard
We said NO to data centers in our communities.. So now they want to turn our beautiful oceans into a server farm? And for some reason, this is being touted as “clean” and “low impact.” Let’s be real: Monster metal boxes floating at sea… servers running 24/7… sucking in
7:35 PM · May 5, 2026 · 63.4K Views
310 Replies · 1.56K Reposts · 2.28K Likes
Ben Swann@BenSwann_
Americans who live next to new AI data centers are seeing their power bills skyrocket by as much as 267% per month. AI data centers are also paying MUCH less for electricity than many everyday people. This video follows a Georgia woman who's now having to wear a ski suit to bed
11:30 PM · May 5, 2026 · 146K Views
244 Replies · 3.75K Reposts · 6.95K Likes
Wall Street Apes@WallStreetApes
New startup company will put ‘Mini Data Centers’ on the side of residential homes all over America Companies Nvidia and PulteGroup are patterning with SPAN, “A major U.S home builder is now making small fractional data centers, or they call them nodes that can be put on the side
12:12 AM · May 6, 2026 · 254K Views
450 Replies · 663 Reposts · 1.63K Likes
Kelly’s Ghost@Kelly4Info
@danakabradpitt THE POS IS BUYING UP LAND THAT SITS ON AQUIFERS THEY ARE TAKING OVER THE UCKING WATER SUPPLY!!
historicphoenixdistricts.com
Bill Gates Buys 25,000 Acres of Land in Phoenix
1:44 PM · May 6, 2026 · 767 Views
1 Reply · 13 Reposts · 33 Likes
Kat A 🌸@SaiKate108
The Minority Report wasn’t a movie. It was the blueprint. Davos 2023 told us exactly what they have planned. Reading our minds and emotions in real time . This chilling presentation is still etched in my brain. As Nita Farahany casually explains how thousands of companies
7:39 AM · May 6, 2026 · 3.94K Views
10 Replies · 96 Reposts · 162 Likes