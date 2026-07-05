LOOKSMAXXING

When I heard about looksmaxxing, it was Tim Dillon riffing about this trend. Lets go to Google’s Gemini AI for the definition of narcissism, um, looksmaxxing:

Looksmaxxing is a viral social media trend and subculture where individuals—primarily teenage boys and young men —attempt to aggressively optimize their physical appearance. Practices range from benign habits like exercising and skincare to extreme, dangerous methods like elective surgery, using unapproved supplements, and even "bone smashing". [These used to be called Metrosexuals.]

BOOMERMAXXING

In a roast of Congress, by former Representative Margorie Taylor Greene talks about Boomermaxxing going on. How these octogenarians get wheeled around, catered to, and pampered by their 20-29 year old staff while these elected, corrupt clowns don’t even know what they hell are doing. [Committing treason is a Tuesday.]

Senator Mitch McConnell stands out as the bought CCP fool that 404s out when he has to speak for 2 or 3 minutes. This while his CCP-connected wife, Elaine - the one with the billionaire shipping magnate sister who died in Texas while driving her Telsa into a lake, drowning (evidently) while drunk - is in China negotiating what? Our further and final surrender?

CHINKMAXXING

This long passage was to buttress up some people’s understanding of what in the world is going on. Rumors about significant gold transfers through Europe (Switzerland) to China would be something done by people that are high-connected to: The Federal Reserve, the insurance system (FIC), and long-time allies of the Chinese Communist Party, going back say, 100+ years, as C.V. Starr was started in China. Rick Niu was pitching routinely cross-border transactions involving US-CCP dominated companies, including the completion and then stoppage of a deal.

The buying spree has been accompanied by an explosion in imports. Between January and May 2026, China imported 692 metric tons of gold , up 76.6 percent from a year earlier. Imports in May alone reached 163.5 tons, the highest monthly level since March 2024. Gold now accounts for nearly 9 percent of China’s foreign exchange reserves, steadily crowding out other reserve assets. (Wonder why? As the CCP BTFD, we the U.S.A. are spending ourselves into oblivion and hiding it from all the population (as of 2018). And guess what - what if China dumps cheap AI onto the market? See video below. )

This is of course speculation. But weird visits overseas - weird accidents to powerful people - and deep Epstein connections to the top tier of the U.S. establishment are all there. (Rick Niu visited the White House under the Biden Administration, meeting numerous times with top-tier State Department personnel. Rick knows well Anthony Scaramucci, appearing often at the Mooch’s SALT conference in NYC. The Mooch got taken in by crypto exchange operator Sam Bankman Fraud. )

Leave a comment

(The BCCI Affair - Kissinger: pg. 509)

ANYTHINGMAXXING

So we know there is a trend here. Anything + Maxxing equals peaking out as this American Empire has degraded into frivolousness. So now, we created other ways to describe an artificial knock-off betterment of one’s self, or system, or industry, or company. The bubble of all speculative market bubbles - through AIMAXXING - is ongoing and will likely be a multi-trillion dollar collapse. There is no business (3:35) - its just a way to hustle common people out of vital life-supporting resources into the Zionist-obsessed hands of Larry Ellison (Stargate/Oracle).

A few new terms (not all mine, of course):

TOKENMAXXING - being exploited through “low cost” token usage/consumption to acquire a company’s sensitive data (IP, Alpha) so as to steal one’s business through AI datamining/stripping out the key value proposition of the customer/host to the AI parasite that can’t turn a profit . But, if you are foreign power , you can buy up assets and customers (and one’s rivals) cheaply; and dominate a nation with a AI-Datacenter centric retarded strategy pushed by an Octogenarian President and his Epstein Class oligarchy that put our last precious eggs into one goddamn basket while starting an idiotic, “Israel benefits but we don’t” war.

ZIOMAXXING - Led by the Boomermaxxing class that watch Fox News , and neocons that never give up on war to both steal and destruct assets, so as to keep the Epstein-connected FIC, MIC and TIC operations humming (Dixon construct of the Financial, Military, and Technology Complexes), these people have short-term thinking and self-importance that will kill the USA. Israeli-obsessed, Judaism-ignorant folks that allow well-paid influencers and legacy media whores to sell them another war of aggression based off a lie and subterfuge regarding October 7, 2023. Iran is but a convenient scapegoat - and backed by the CCP ($400 Billion agreement) & Russia - the apparent goal now is to allow Israeli Ashkenazi Jews (and WASP-y bankers) to run U.S. foreign, military and intelligence policy right into the total destruction of the United States. Treason by Congressional and Presidential decree - if passed. Notice: Above the Chinese are helped by the Zionists on Wall Street.

MUNCHAUSENMAXXING (formerly Transhausen by proxy) - the obsession to alter and engineer a person, through creating a psychological problem of identity or over a physical shortcoming, for constant attention, and then wrecking that human being for the remainder of their lives while exploiting their psychologically disordered plights for financial, political and social gain.

I wordmaxxed this post.

But I doubt many will read it.

Too many DOUBTMAXXERS out there.

Leave a comment