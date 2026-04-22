AI Defines BAAL: “Baal was a major Canaanite deity, known as the storm god and lord of fertility, who was worshipped throughout the ancient Middle East (c. 1500–1300 BCE) as the force behind rains and agricultural harvest. Often portrayed as a warrior, he was considered the son of El and frequently clashed with gods of death (Mot) and sea (Yam) to secure life-giving rains. In the Bible, Baal is portrayed as a primary false god and rival to Yahweh, leading to immense conflict between his worshippers and Israelite prophets, such as Elijah on Mount Carmel.”

The impacts of a war - that never should have been started - are coming, HARD. One might say, this was the plan all along. If you can’t get people to put the jab in their arms, or voluntarily give up all their rights for some Palantir-backstopped digital surveillance guised as money that magically plops into their bank accounts (and can disappear just as fast, remember those Canadian Truckers or Russians kicked off SWIFT?), then you just starve them to death (or oblivion).

And maybe, I am doom scrolling too much. But I doubt it. I can’t predict the day and hour this crisis hits you like a Mack Truck or a hypersonic missile, but I can read charts, see the lack of Gives A Fuck from the Plenty Class to know shit is gonna get real across the world.

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When they tell you: You Will Freeze, Starve, AND Give Us ALL Your Assets.

Probably should get busy on ALTERNATIVE Solutions without the Current Government. Just Saying.

Even if I think the video below on China seems odd - it is well known you don’t do squat in the big cities of China without all the Digital Prison Mechanisms.

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YOU WILL OWN NOTHING & BE MISERABLE, IF ALIVE