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An AI Crisis Montage: Political Ponerology People, Part 1

Jason Powers's avatar
Jason Powers
Jul 19, 2026

AI definition given:

Ponerology is the interdisciplinary study of the nature, origins, and social spread of evil. Popularized by Polish psychiatrist Andrzej Łobaczewski, it combines psychology, sociology, and history to understand how psychopathic individuals manipulate political systems to cause mass atrocities and totalitarianism.

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August 24, 2023
Donation & Support

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MP3: The Hierarchy of Horrible Humans

Jason Powers
·
April 17, 2023
MP3: The Hierarchy of Horrible Humans

Back in 2021, I began defining the problem faced presently as one of psychopathic forces that, once again, are preying voraciously on the ongoing husking out of Humanity’s carcass. The history of the 20th century is replete with these determined attempts to further the suffering of others for the pleasure and delight of the Parasitic Elite. This is a we…

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