Amelia: Taking This Realm by Storm
To educate on extremism, the British government made the error of creating a right wing female character that had the appropriate disdain for these sociopaths. Like Joan of Arc, Amelia of Meme-upon-England, will need more than creativity to break the bonds of slavery to her tyrannical government. She needs self-belief.
May she succeed in inspiring the poets who must save the realm from the wankers and demons, first by words, then by tact, finally by blood.
Link:“This royal throne of kings, this scepter’d isle,
This earth of majesty, this seat of Mars,
This other Eden, demi-paradise,
This fortress built by Nature for herself
Against infection and the hand of war,
This happy breed of men, this little world,
This precious stone set in the silver sea,
Which serves it in the office of a wall
Or as a moat defensive to a house,
Against the envy of less happier lands,
This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England,