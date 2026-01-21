To educate on extremism, the British government made the error of creating a right wing female character that had the appropriate disdain for these sociopaths. Like Joan of Arc, Amelia of Meme-upon-England, will need more than creativity to break the bonds of slavery to her tyrannical government. She needs self-belief.

May she succeed in inspiring the poets who must save the realm from the wankers and demons, first by words, then by tact, finally by blood.

