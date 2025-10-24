Robinson, if his DNA is on the 30-06 Mauser in the woods, and can be also proven with facial recognition to have been on the Losee Center roof, but without this particular weapon found in the woods, then Tyler is merely an accomplice to a well-crafted bait-n-distract operation.

The current theory of the case shows his trek (1-9) by The New York Times. One has added a few other locations and notes gathered through others work on this case. (YT: 1, 2, 3).

Here is my theory proposed:

Robinson may very well have carried a gun (at some points), but it wasn’t the 30-06 Mauser left in the woods that was up on the roof to assassinate Kirk.

More likely, it was:

Robinson brought a very different gun towards the Parking Garage (at 11:53A - entering the tunnel) that was transferred quickly, and later, effectively assembled by a professional marksman. This 2nd person likely had a large bag used for Climbing wall activities brought to the Life & Wellness Center.

(Note: There is a investigative case of Robinson’s prior activities surrounding ROTC, that need interviews of people to see who he may know and corresponded with at Utah Valley University’s ARMY ROTC program. One has found (potentially) a named person attached to ROTC whose social media posts would align with an intense dislike of Charlie Kirk. But one needs more than that speculation…therefore, no name will be provided here.)

2nd Person Does the Deed

This 2nd person has intimate detail, experience and knowledge of the Utah Valley University campus. Enough to know where key cameras are, how to avoid them once inside 2 buildings (Parking Garage/Life & Wellness Center), knows how to gain accessibility to points on a high roof location, and potentially: signaled Robinson near the time of the single shot for the use of Tyler Robinson as the willing fall guy and distraction needed for them to get away cleanly.

This person would likely trek normally around in that vicinity of campus (often) as to never to appear suspicious in carrying large equipment bags. (The climbing gym opens at noon Monday-Friday. Well timed with the tunnel access of Robinson.)

Tyler was to exit the parking garage and was later seen at 12:02P nearby point #5 (Losee Center) in the NYT map above). This 9-minute time frame appears rather long, even for Robinson’s halting, gait pattern. Given that he was allegedly spotted at Point #1 at approximately 11:47A.

KEY POINT #1: “TYLER” traversed that distance - much longer in much less time. This supports a meet up and hand-off - but one CANNOT verify a location, well-hidden, to do this. I DO NOT have the Parking Garage/Life Center interior layout. The bag was likely large enough to carry a broken down weapon with ease.)

The New York Times later puts Robinson in motion to his perch atop the Losee Center:

According to the affidavit, he entered the building from the southeast side, then, 13 minutes later, walked up a set of stairs to a walkway abutting the Losee Center. He climbed over a short wall and crouched behind it, investigators said. [This puts him on the Losee Center rooftop at 12:15PM.]

The pattern of walking with a limp, appearing in wide ranging and different areas across the campus and off campus, seemingly able to also change clothes throughout, backpack colors varying (blue/black) fits with a more plausible scenario of 2 people choreographing their movements for an engaged audience they knew would exist from this high-profile assassination.

What the 2nd person’s motivations are, or their connections, are beyond the scope of this theory. (Until ballistics, or other evidence is added into the case, one has to stay inside the scope of what one can extrapolated with little work. It is a baseline theory achievable from location and results of a single deadly shot.)

ROTC oddity

From the New York Times, a high school friend has Robinson interested in ROTC:

Adrian Rivera, 22, who had been in a high school woodworking class with him, said that Mr. Robinson would often hang around the area designated for the Junior R.O.T.C., or Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps, with other students who were interested in the military program. It was unclear whether Mr. Robinson had actually been a member of the corps. [My emphasis.]

The places near the parking garage and Losee center (not showing the 3-5 seconds of action prior to the kill shot) is not by any accident. The FBI & Utah police know their case is not strong enough, as presented so far – which explains the additionally charges that included: tampering with evidence and obstruction of justice. These added (and lesser charges) give any jury an ability to come to a guilty verdict – and the jury can feel they have convicted Robinson appropriately of that which is beyond a reasonable doubt. (IE: Loads of circumstantial evidence, kinda confession to parents, a text message chain of dubious validity.)

Some people have even suggested AI will be used to make Tyler Robinson appear on the roof – to get the conviction result desired. This goes to show even my current theory is well within the boundaries of believability as one will present.

The 30-06 rifle was placed in the woods prior to Kirk’s death, by either: a 3rd party, the actual shooter of Kirk, or done hours prior to even this proposed garage meet up.

Robinson then later rendezvous in the woods, to check/confirm gun was still there, and to place his prints on the gun (or had he done so, a priori.) Robinson’s route - he knew he was being monitored - was to pull suspicion towards him and his exit route.

The screwdriver left behind and the labeled shell casings are also for show/effect – a distraction, misdirection – made to further public outrage (mostly from the political right) about yet another “trans” shooter. The text messages revelations are either: FBI handcrafted or driven; or were, if legit, a directed troll of law enforcement officials to ensure they will get a conviction off BS dubious evidence.

The Action of Charlie’s Head

Based on close examination of both Kirk head at impact, and his body movements from various angles, at a higher resolution, the single shot struck Kirk from a left, entered his body, hitting or deflecting into his spinal column, breaking his neck, immediately. Thereafter, immediate impact markings appear on the right side of his face (1B-2 shown) and head as well as a noticeable bulge at the back of his head, at the center back or slightly left of center.

Immediate impact caused deformation in Charlie Kirk's appearance

3-4 frames later, Kirk’s eyes are glazed over, showing a substantial shutdown on his nervous system as he falls to his left. Kirk’s spinal cord is likely completely severed at this point, respiration impossible to restore. His hands and lower arms frozen - the mic locked in his hands.

The angle of likely trajectory does not appear to come from a front side (nearly straight on) where Robinson apparently was – nor was the shot taken with a standard 30-06 rifle and ordinary bullet. The entry wound and lack of exit wound supports this idea; but there is a distinct path, that any coroner could show – if not coerced to a fictitious result – what this angle of entry is from a primary tunnel created by a bullet, fragmented or not.

I would like to see the medical examiner’s report in detail - shown at trial.

Jason Goodman - Crowdsource the Truth - has uploaded the best videos captures (with frame by frame speed capture) of this situation.

The Shot Angle of 1 bullet

The angle of shot which would impact Kirk’s neck, jumping his attached mike upwards, and then throw his head into a weird yaw, going towards the left, is consistent with being struck with a complete C4-C5 (or C6) injury to Kirk’s spinal column. Though I am not a medical professional, the entry wound appears to have occurred relatively close to that location through the (SCM).

If the angle of impact to Charlie’s neck both is approximately 5.5 to 6.5 degrees downward and about 15-20 degrees from his front left shoulder (as he is rotated 5-10 degrees to his left at the point of impact). With that declination angle into the neck, the right round would then sever the spinal cord (C5-C6) and may not go completely through to create the usual exit wound. (And RIP Bullet.)

This could only be done by a finite number of long weapons (rifled) – if the round traveled between 140-200 yards, very low grain to reduce kinetic energy, and the speed was near supersonic (.9 MACH), approximately 1050 feet/sec. [Edit at 5:05PM, 10/24/25: Upon reflection, Mach 2.3 Shot or 2,560 feet/sec. Comment below corrects rightly what is was a bad supposition.] The bullet could be a fragmentation round as shown above. Shot at about the same distance that Robinson was placed at for the purpose of deceit once again.

This is the most drastic reach – as: this writer is not a gun expert; nor has he shot any weapon since the mid-1990s. As such, this requires:

Exclusion, Not Inclusion

The experts in the field of guns should be able to conclusively derive from their experience and models a trajectory and impact that would achieve the action to Charlie’s head and neck if we can estimate the damage and shift inside of it. A medical doctor should be equally capable to see what occurred and derive enough information and combine with the right people to conclude what, evidently, a coroner will not suggest, because it ruins a neat 30-06 gun narrative:

The size of round based on their experiences

The extent of internal damage that likely killed Kirk almost instantaneously

The angle of entry into the neck – from the permanent cavity of destruction

All total, the Kirk Conspiracy makes much more sense with 2 people (at least) accomplishing their mission to assassinate Kirk publicly. Robinson’s ability to escape shows also - a sloppiness by his security team, the Utah Valley Police Department and even the FBI, if they had the desire to assure Kirk was safe.

Other Factors and Strange Behaviors (Not all of them either):

The immediate George Zinn confession The Parents immediately turning in their son – when he escaped so easily The Conservative Right adoption of the Lone Gunman Tranny Theory The Gaslighting of various “Influencers” to suggest a fully assembled 30-06 rifle (at least 3 foot long- if not standard 42”) being carted off the roof under a towel while ignoring a backpack on Robinson’s back seen earlier. The time gaps (of movements) that need more explanation and clear visuals The proximity of the Army ROTC – a notable way to achieve expertise and foreknowledge of the Utah Valley Campus. ROBINSON attended at UVU in 2021. He very well likely knows enough people - still on the campus - including people with military expertise, access to weaponry, and other highly influential people in government. The known projectile power of a 30-06 round versus being suddenly stopped by spinal cartilage and/or other bones Crafting of narratives to make sure THOSE NARRATIVES deflect from the actuality of the HOW the SHOOTING was achieved – namely, “the Israel, AIPAC and Charlie was changing his mind” that has nothing to do with THE HOW. The suggestion of any other theory – or analysis of video – that could easily undermine the LONE GUNMAN THEORY The suggestion any such theories will poison the public – that rarely includes (do to voir dire requirements of a sitting jury) those with bias. (IF THE JUSTICE SYSTEM worked.)

People did not expect to see Kirk murdered, so they are going to look for: motive, means and opportunity. And as such, that means weighing in on those factors. This write-up focused on the means (HOW IT WAS DONE) as being a question to answer rightfully and to hold accountable those that did it.

Leave a comment