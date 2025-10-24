DCFPRESS Post

LifeIsMessy
7h

About the ballistics. There are no common calibers that are both subsonic, low grain, and can be counted on to make a kill. Especially from 140+ yards. There are people who shoot 22lr sub at that distance for fun but the energy is so low it could not do what was done to Charlie and the report is so tame that it can be done without hearing protection.

Low mass x low velocity = low energy

It's energy on target that kills. Almost all calibers that are generally used for hunting or in battle (counted on to make kills) are supersonic rounds, usually 2000+ feet per second, mostly closer to 3000 fps. The ones that are not supersonic are heavy.

Also, its a rare bullet design that could manage to fragment at subsonic speeds. Most fragmenting rounds need the 2000+ fps that they are usually shot at in order to come apart on impact.

