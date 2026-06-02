So I “fact check” this video for the runners of the Transatlantic slave trade (35 seconds in - just this one claim made in 30 seconds.)

BEFORE (Search on Gradis + Goree Island)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Soci%C3%A9t%C3%A9_fran%C3%A7aise_pour_le_commerce_avec_l%27Outre-mer (Yes, I know…Wikipedia is not a reliable source - but it is what AI generally defaults to for quick sourcing in their data dumps. For this example: it works well enough for contrast.)

What Wikipedia says about Gradis & Goree (matches)

AFTER (Same search, 9 hours later)

Notice: Gradis is not even mentioned….isn’t that special?

Never use a Search Engine or AI to do your thinking about any subject for you! (Even hotels and maps…) Share

Disinformation is false or inaccurate information that is intentionally spread to mislead and manipulate people , often to make money, cause trouble or gain influence.

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