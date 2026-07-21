AI CHUBB-Y over my US GOLD goes to CHINA post: Chubb.Ontic.AI perused my site
AI can be a benign tool. It can be a powerful weapon. Please note: I am NOT suicidal.
So, it wasn’t much. But it was enough of a finger print to trace WHO was looking.
It started with my tracking down $92 BILLION in GOLD being EXPORTED. Then, seeing partnering of CHUBB, AIG, & STARR (connected through Greenbergs & Xiaopeng Rick Niu) with the US GOVERNMENT. The one that is suppose to work for us, but work for themselves and their Epstein class cronies.
The Evidence
https://chubb.ontic.ai/login.html#/