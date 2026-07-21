So, it wasn’t much. But it was enough of a finger print to trace WHO was looking.

It started with my tracking down $92 BILLION in GOLD being EXPORTED. Then, seeing partnering of CHUBB, AIG, & STARR (connected through Greenbergs & Xiaopeng Rick Niu) with the US GOVERNMENT. The one that is suppose to work for us, but work for themselves and their Epstein class cronies.

The Evidence

https://chubb.ontic.ai/login.html#/

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Biden WH Visitor Log: Niu visits Asst Sec of State

Evan Greenberg on FOX in June 2026