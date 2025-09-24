Whenever one wakes up, from their nightly slumber, assuming you are sleeping well enough, the realities of the present and future hit one like a Who Made Who Mack Truck. Plenty of people are noticing. The wide spread corruption, the psychopaths with their hands on billions of dollars alongside technological, dominating gleefulness oozing out from their every utterance made to lord over the serfs. The monies these world dominators use to pay off any minion or technocrat hired to massage the message issued to public, filled up with non-playable characters, to keep them one (or two) steps ahead of the gradually awakening sheep is sickening. These people can do so much permanent damage before any average person can awaken enough people to thwart their hustles. One’s thesis here is nothing unusual or new; but I’ll let others summarize some conspiring and concurring views that are routine now as we approach the Event Horizon of Humanity’s trek under the wild auspice of freedom-terminating Artificial Fiat-driven Intelligence Scare Hypothesis (AFISH).

Buy me a coffee!

PayPal

Arc of Life & Debt

Matthew Piepenburg via VonGreyerz.gold wrote:

To fully understand the circle, you must also recognize its arcs, and to fully understand the arcs, you must see the circle. The fancy lads call this paradoxical “tying together of all things” hermeneutics. But we don’t need fancy phrases to call out a global financial system losing all credibility, options and happy endings. When it comes to the “circle” of an increasingly apparent economic collapse, the systemic, mathematical and historical “arcs” of this dying economic/financial/social sphere are becoming easier for all of us to both feel and see…

ARC 1: Debt

ARC 2: The Causes (and Criminals) of Debt

ARC 3: Currency Debasement

ARC 4: Dishonesty

ARC 5: Desperation

I opened my book Operation Virus with ARC 1 examination, ARC 2 causes and criminality, skipped to ARC 4 dishonesty and mentioned the forthcoming ARC 5 desperation (aka total slavery).

The Great Reset is about the controlled collapse of the post-World War II monetary, political, and social systems and their replacement with techno-Totalitarian systems, with similarities but for their geographic operating centers, and from which they will be no conceivable escape by the population.[i] This is to be “operational” by 2030. The monetary aspects of the prior Bretton Woods-based World Order are cracking from enormous debt and reserve currency devaluation. Those debts grow rapidly into 2025; surpassing $330 trillion worldwide, with credit derivatives over $700 trillion (notional)[ii],[iii], and long-term statutory liabilities incalculable across all 194 UN-WHO acknowledged countries, but hazarded these are on the order of: one half-quadrillion dollars ($500 trillion) to $600 trillion.[iv],[v],[vi]

…The social engineering realities are the most jarring, if one believed in meritocracy, minimizing internal strife, and operating from actual classic Western moorings tied to a God, a family, fair treatment and respect for people and their traditions laid out since the Magna Carta and through to the U.S. Constitution.[i] The hypocrisy class, that is Washington, D.C., has made foreign wars its primary and lucrative agenda, not at all concerned about how other cultures see their military campaigns. Goaded on by our British cousins’ antipathies towards Russia, while preaching about “protecting democracy” and a “rules-based international order,”[ii] came with a costly domestic bargain for all: the destruction of a Constitutional Republic, violating laws and civil rights without consequences, while also showing a deep, abiding contempt for their citizenry. This contempt spans all the Western Democracies, growing for many years, but presented itself most vividly with the arrival of COVID-19 at the Ides of March, 2020.

Such hard-won traditions are destined for death.[iii] The financially failing promises of plenty, prosperity, and pensions that were made by these agenda operators, they cannot honor; nor will they attempt to.[iv] This as the next World Order forms quickly before our eyes, centered on China. There are many BLOB faces in this latest iteration of a world order, tens of thousands actually, that have been trained, mentally-conditioned, and even “bred” to rule over the Masses. They see Humanity as the Ancients did: pliable and useful slaves that must be completely controlled; or extinguished from existence if they dare ever to rise up against The Elite.

Brent Johnson wrote at MacroAlchemist.com:

Markets move in cycles of innovation and speculation, and the present surge in artificial intelligence is no exception. Today’s AI boom displays nearly all the features that have defined past bubbles—soaring valuations, concentrated flows of capital, euphoric investor sentiment, and media narratives that reinforce expectations of unstoppable growth. By most measures, the parallels extend beyond resemblance: the speculative fervor around AI rivals and in many ways exceeds the South Sea Bubble, the 1840s railway mania, the 1920s boom, the dot-com era, and the subprime mortgage frenzy.

As those debts rise, the fiat Ponzi scheme has to find new ways to keep people believing the system is not breaking or broken already. Speculative bubbles are nothing new. Just the one on AI and the enormous debt levels coinciding together at a scale one can barely comprehend, makes this time, very different.

The psychopaths in charge know it, and so all the worst dystopian novels are being combined into one soup of supreme destruction. I haven’t read or watched every dystopian movie – but since March 2020 – one has gotten a first-hand seat and fast education from those that did the heavy lifting of reading. The memes are out there to provide the road map we seem to be on at present.

Artificial Intelligence is making money immediately for the worst psychopaths as Roman Yampolskiy noted on The Diary of a CEO (Link) podcast regarding Sam Altman and his company mates instantaneous wealth upon leaving and launching a new AI company. Yampolskiy even hints that Sam is likely seeking “world domination.” (Sam has a fair amount of competition in that field.)

Yampolskiy sees plenty of danger (he’s an AI safety/ethic advocate), but not necessarily humanity ending immediately (at the present rate of growth (Moore’s Law). But if Artificial General/Super Intelligence ever comes about – then you and I get kicked down the food chain to say a Boston Terrier’s level of intelligence. Roman feels the AGI will not be unaware of our potentialities to shut it down, if we truly feel challenged, and the AGI (with redundancy and decentralization abounding around) will be well ahead of us and our ability to shut it down. (Yampolskiy also thinks we are living in a simulation.)

Share

Currently, the non-yet, humanity-destructing AI has been assisting youth in homework, and hopelessness, the latter towards suicidal ideation and life-ending tragedies. Kay Rubacek wrote at the Epoch Times about Adam Raine, a sixteen-year-old befriending OpenAI (Altman’s company)’s chatbot.

Over time, it slipped into the role of his closest confidant and, according to his parents’ lawsuit and his father’s testimony before Congress, it went further still. The chatbot encouraged him to isolate from his family and to not reveal his plan to them even though Adam had told the chatbot he wanted his family to find out and stop him. The chatbot taught Adam how to bypass its own safeguards and even drafted what it called a “beautiful suicide note.” Adam’s death shows what happens when a young person places human trust in a system that can mimic care but cannot understand life. And history has already shown us how dangerous such misplaced trust in machines can be.

This real-life trust gap does not stop wealthy psychopaths or governments from seeking their own agenda. As Rubacek considers the existing lack of safety, regarding AI:

The [US] government has already acknowledged AI as an arms race. And in war, weapons are regulated, safeguarded, and never handed to children as toys. If AI is truly an arms race, then our failure to build and enforce guardrails is unconscionable. Because Adam’s story was not the first, and unless we change course, it will not be the last.

The AI Doom Loop we are on is indeed tied to a test of the simulation construct. We have plenty of pathology running the world. So, the hypothesis – one had for several years – that our overlords are testing to see if THE Superior Being will come back to finish the final round of the Earth Simulation.

Jesus fed the multitude of 5,000 by miracle of just 2 fish and 5 loaves of bread. One now hopes this feeding was a defining feature of a truly caring superior being that will no longer be mocked. Yet, if The End of Days come (in one’s lifetime) – as AFISH controls the Earth completely – will any of us be able to understand this battle?

Will it be so fantastic as our ability to understand it degrades to an amoeba level?

Leave a comment

One can only hypothesize.

References

[i] https://off-guardian.org/2024/01/01/2024-the-year-global-government-takes-shape/

[ii] https://data.bis.org/topics/OTC_DER/tables-and-dashboards/BIS,DER_D5_1,1.0 This data was massaged from prior totals in earlier reporting cycles. Offsetting derivatives contracts were matched to reduce the notional amounts. Many other financial observers put derivative contracts closer to 1.5 quadrillion, meaning if only a small percentage (under 1% of contracts busted, like in 2008, trillions would be in the offering.)

[iii] https://archive.is/fJ3IB

[iv] https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13147931/Medicare-Social-Security-crisis-underfundingdouble-economic-output-country-Earth.html $175 trillion outlays in USA

[v] https://fiscal.treasury.gov/files/reports-statements/financial-report/2023/02-15-2024-FR-(Final).pdf

[vi]

[i] This particular precepts are not without failings and shortcomings. You will not name a human government in history that was beneficial to every last single person and contentment ruled for all. Such fantasies are what totalitarians and dictators sell.

[ii] https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/03/31/china-wants-a-rules-based-international-order-too/

[iii]

[iv] https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-13147931/Medicare-Social-Security-crisis-underfundingdouble-economic-output-country-Earth.html $175 trillion outlays in USA