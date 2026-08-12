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A Slave NOT to Revolution? Tragedy & Hope 101 - Snippets
Distraction is a powerful force. People may judge me poorly based off where I landed. But you'll be there soon enough. The Finks & Faucis of the world keep getting free passes. (And who runs them?)
JASON T POWERS's show
Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.Politics, Personal, Current Events, Society, Anything that comes to my head.
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