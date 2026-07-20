No More Blue Hairs! ? Just A Robot That Replaces A Foundational Educator For Life

Sally costs less than the average teacher's salary in New York, with a price tag of $57,000.

The robot has brown hair, and can move its arms and legs, but will not be able to walk around the classroom.

Students will be able to log in so the humanoid can recognize students and their previous interactions.

The humanoid will be helping teach coding, robotics, and AI classes.

The school district promises that robots will "never" replace human teachers. [PINKY SWEAR.]

QUICK HOT TAKE

I bet her calculus lessons are electrifying! Cue Van Halen & the Authoritarian March together!

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I am not a proponent of robots teaching - but...if we got rid of idiot Communists/Socialist teaching junior - and junior actually concentrates on the learning and gets to incorporate action work (which would require real people) - maybe.

We must DE-HUMANIZE the physical features of any AI Robot & have it programmed without all the LEFTIST garbage undoubtedly inside - then I would test against it the current human models, man or woman. Better results in a sample of 2 overall groups of 1,000 pupils of similar ages/ tested aptitude versus an above average teacher grouping. So like 30 classrooms of 33 students with 1-2 year study. With 2-4 end points at the end of each semester.

Collect data. Find out what is helpful. What wasn’t. While I don’t want to see more unemployment, we all know the Education System is thoroughly F-ed.

Also, since we haven’t thoroughly adopted an alternative system to the current failed Public School System, what are we losing here? (What happened? Who needs to be defunded more? Police or Educators? Police have adopted these tools.)