Today is the 15th anniversary of the death of one’s mom on June 27, 2011. She was 59 – and I have shared her story on this Substack before. Maelstroms occurred before and after that fateful date. First, it was one’s departure from the meandering course I had been on for a decade. I’d turned myself over to the Marion County Indianapolis Police on April 30, 2001, for violation of a protective order by emails. (Linked here.) From that point forward, I spent 813 days in jail, then 2 years on probation, and 6 ½ years delivering papers overnight as a failed, mediocre alcoholic industrial engineer. This while Donna Mae Clark, my mom, had two bouts of cancer, the first in 2004 she lost a kidney, the second she lost her life. This as our lives crashed down around us during the span of time typically called the Great Financial Crisis (Part 1).

On that date, at 2:12 in morning, her time of death, I had rushed back to an Illinois Hospice – but got the call in transit – before I could say goodbye. I had 327 papers in the car – curiously enough – as my mom’s birthday is 3/27 to be delivered. It was some 2.5 hours later, as I finally cried on gravel back road out in butt fuck nowhere Northwest Indiana as the first inklings of a new day dawning arose. A bird of prey – a Red-tailed Hawk if one had to guess – blocked the end of my 80-mile-a-night drive across Indiana/Illinois corn-riddled farmland and the ill-repaired U.S. 41 that my route serviced.

My 6.5 Year nightly adventure

The bird just refused to move when I came to a halt at a delivery. I got out of the car to shoo it away. It only hopped to one side once I got within few feet of it. For whatever reason, that didn’t seem uneventful. Maybe, I was hoping for a sign as well from her. My mother’s last months on Earth had been so overwhelming – I took care of her from November through to May, before her brain cancer became too much to handle 24-7 at the very end.

Once she was gone, and the arrangements for the funeral were made, I decided almost immediately to escape Northwest Indiana back to unreality that is ongoing formal education. While our country fell into the next phase of forever wars and color revolutions tied to the Arab Spring of 2011, I pivoted hard to getting another degree – in hopes I could do better than a 2.07 GPA as an undergrad. Little did I know, one’s own meandering life from that point forward – to a crackerjack 9’x 10’ sleeping room at 301 Stadium Avenue at Purdue to a ZF TRW automotive position onward to a stint working for a KKR-owned Amish overhead door company in Arthur, Illinois – ended up as the best financial stretch of living in my entire adult life.

While personally more stable, the Epstein Class were reimagining and redoubling their efforts to finalize their complete takeover of your lives. That has been discussed ad nauseam on the blog, in books, in podcasts. No necessity to review such further here.

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The 5-score references my Grandfather, William L. Clark Jr., 100th year of his birth. A U.S. Naval Petty Officer, who trekked through New Caledonia to the Battle of Okinawa to Japan at its surrender, he hailed from Paris, Illinois. He died on the 4th of July 1986, 210 years after Thomas Jefferson and company threw down the gauntlet to the British Empire. With a small army and navy, heady ambitions and a newly stated credo as it sought to defeat the British with the help from their long-time antagonists, the French, the Colonists – the merchant and learned class – outlasted those Brits, and got the surrender of Lord Lieutenant General Charles Cornwallis at Yorktown.

We underappreciate, to a grave magnitude the sacrifices and privations of the scores of people, our ancestors, related or not, that came prior to what is now the labeled: The American Empire in its decline. Many have little understanding, and no personal experiences to what those sacrifices came in concert with – horrific deaths, endured tortures, and the standing up against one’s own government when it forgets the compacts made that congealed together those colonies. The land, the now-so-often-labeled as brutish colonists tamed, and incorporated (those native peoples used for critique owned thousands of slaves too!) were not soft and cuddly, but firm and persistent. Their grit didn’t come from having an electrical grid, Wi-Fi, Amazon Prime, and Netflix on demand. Rather, they made their power – through their toils, burning logs, whale oil and the like – writing long letters that would take weeks to be received and answered – ordering supplies after a multi-day long trek, on horseback or maybe, a wagon; and reading their few books, like the Bible, or conversing and procreating life, with their equally hardened-to-the-elements spouse.

One only recently discovered how far back my mother’s family went during those colonial times. Arriving around 1642 (May 10: my grandma’s B-day), George Parkhurst is likely among the first 5,000 European colonists that came to the shores of what is the United States. The other wing of my family includes dastardly people – depending on who you talk to – from Sam Houston, Nathan Bedford Forrest to the presidential Bush clan ( of whom I despised with the power of a thousand Suns ).

But I don’t come from the upper class pedigree of any of these lines. I grew up with no silver spoon. Grandpa Clark was the son of a barber and never finished high school. Mildred, his wife, was a farm girl that cooked for hired hands on a Wisconsin farm. Once she married William, her family disowned her – as she never had any relationship with her parents thereafter. I only met her brothers and sisters (great uncles/aunts) one time at her mother’s funeral.

In 1998, after a failed attempt at Industrial Engineering (long story), I jumped into the Navy. I found these photos on my now 29 year old Yahoo! account, today, while looking for that bird - I took pictures of it, with my flip phone, but failed to send it forward.

My father I saw only once after 1983, thankfully. The rest of his relatives – I knew of – but only through the hazy fog of a childhood had in the backwaters of Winchester, Tennessee. Once home to Dinah Shore and the first woman’s college to provide equivalent degrees (Mary Sharp, where I attended K-2 in 1978-1981), Winchester hasn’t changed that much lately.

(I passed through there on July 4, 2024, 41 years after escaping my father’s psychopathic ways inside a car driven by my Grandfather Clark. The town square still houses Oldham Theatre – where I watched Superman at, and got huckstered by my cousin Steven out of $5 back before Apple products and spreadsheets were commonplace in America.)

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I write of these treks as I know mine will grow more complex in the future. As of July 1st, the State of Indiana criminalized any camping, sleeping outside or impeding a sidewalk on state/public property. It is only a Class C misdemeanor and $500 fine if found guilty. I do this a lot now. It is also a trespass offense if one is inside a public university after hours. (I did this for 3 months straight – to the unwitting knowledge of Purdue Five-Oh.)

I plan to be arrested soon enough. The shelters are full (5-mile radius rule that doesn’t help); and a chaotic shit show of people with mental and addictive issues; and that only scratches the surface. (I don’t like people that much anyways. I lived a decade without 1 visitor to an apartment.)

I managed well these last 3 years – I think – being without a physical home or State valid identification. The pantries pass out expired food or bioengineered products – if you didn’t know that, it is printed on the labels (peanut butter too) – just enough to get one through day to day. I’ve had assistance in the past from Jeannette Ellis. She passed away on May 4, 2025. Others too – but those relationships dried up for a reason, a season, but not a lifetime.

The feeling here is that one needs a change of scenery but with a purpose defined less by me, and more by someone that has something worth pursuing, in this very real battle against the Epstein Class, the old British Imperialism, the every present, but well-guised, Judaic Agenda, and the Thucydides Trap (Xi’s Dynasty) to come. But I don’t expect that to arise.

No accomplishments, resume or desires is going to achieve that either. I’m 53, spent over 10% of my life in prison or homeless. I know I’ve done at least 25 different positions since I was 16. Do you wanna know why? I get bored and I don’t like people – or they make me not like them. Which explains why I’ve spent the best times on two positions in my life: 8.5 years delivering newspapers (at 14-16, and at 32-39); and writing/research/investigating (starting in 2005 through to the present).

One could totally sell out to be a mindless pusher of mal-investments on AI, Datacenters, and also be another con artist, and tell you Trump or name your Politician is going to do X, Y or Z for you to keep your precious liberties.

But that requires influencer-level clout and Zionist approval.

Damn that noise!

It has been a 250-year journey from a fighting bunch of hardheaded colonists that threw down over a 1% tax on goods (and no representation, and other personal gripes) to a bunch of divided, spoiled, and moron-led politicrats, technocrats and Royal brats in need of a good….well, you know the rest.