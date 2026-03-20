5 O'clock Dump-o-Rama on Silver & Gold, 2YR Talk
2-year Treasury Spike Upward conveniently to move commodity prices? - aside from oil & liquefied natural gas. Of course, that is driven by geopolitical risk (IRAN) but it all seems too well-timed.
2 Year Treasury
What the AI “Thinks” - Google’s is BAAAAADDDDD
I was relieved to see retail participation was way down yesterday - forgot the duration (one week or one month). Hopefully it’s not because they blew out their accounts! If I had money, I’d have as little as possible in paper assets