DCFPRESS Post

DCFPRESS Post

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ronin's avatar
Ronin
2h

I was relieved to see retail participation was way down yesterday - forgot the duration (one week or one month). Hopefully it’s not because they blew out their accounts! If I had money, I’d have as little as possible in paper assets

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jason Powers · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture