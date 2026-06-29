A few clarifications: My adulthood started in 1990. But reviewing my college years - 11 semesters (I got dropped by Purdue for shitty grades) and my jobbies at Hardees, Taco Hell, Dairy Slay Queen, and work studying for the Ag Econ department is not as clarifying as my falling into alcoholic patterns and my first arrests in 1996. Dun Dun.

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Last year, I calculated the probability of one escaping my predicament. And I knew it was less than a 1% chance.

Define One's Success: AI calculated Jason Powers · August 6, 2025 I have written about my failures liberally here. I don’t hide what most people will. Recently, my 25-year-ago failures got in the way of my securing a 9-5 (or 2-10 as it were) to wash dishes for White Lodging at $16/hour. I received this offer on July 16th, and as I am still homeless, I was hoping this could be place to turn around my life, once again. … Read full story

Life In Excel Chart 15.6KB ∙ XLSX file Download Download

My Life in a Spreadsheet

Lots of moving around. My first job (out of college) was actually as an inventory analysis for a glass door/RV part supplier ran from Britain (Thomkins PLC Industries) that was losing gobs of money when I got there. 2009 - they went belly up. Lear Corporation was only a minor improvement, though I did meet my best boss - Bob Eickhoff - there. He was fair and assertive in both measures. I say boss because my other managers all projected that. Bob actually gave a shit about his staff as Engineering Manager.

I got paid peanuts at Lear. $30K/year about $6-10K lower than most Industrial Engineers. But I was a sucky IE on paper. Bob at my year review wanted to give me a 10% bump. The Plant Manager settled for $1K (3.3%). I quit and went to Navistar on contract through Aerotek at $36K/year. Little did I know how fucked up that place was. Neopotism. Racial issues - that probably were overdone - but got settled. A harassment lawsuit forthcoming. I lasted 6 weeks - it was that bad. By then, my car accident, financial collapse led to bankruptcy and car repossession on Christmas Eve 1997.

January 1998: I signed up for the U.S. Navy, enlisted at 25 as a Firecontrolman.

May 1998: completed basic training. (Division 924, Yeoman, paperwork guy.)

August 1998: Took the OAR. Scored a 68.

January 1999: Damneck FTC, Va. Beach, VA. Chub club for being 10 lbs above max for 5’6” height though I got an Outstanding on the PRT just taken. No promotion while on the chub club.

March 1999: I drank a shit ton. Drove a guy’s stick shift home with him puking all over the place. Later swallowed like 75-100 pills in a shitty, cowardly attempt at suicide.

April 1999: Honorably Discharged for Alcohol Rehabilitation Failure.

My US Navy stint in a Nutshell. High Promise, Failure nonetheless

Written about here. Online info - here.

My mother in summer 2004, likely due to my incarceration, caused enough stress that resulted in her kidney cancer. Fun facts: the day I arrived at Westville Correctional was my mother’s 50th birthday. The dormitory - that housed us - was supervised by Officer Kevin T. (You don’t need to know his name.) AS IT TURNED OUT, his family once owned 505 Indiana Avenue in the 1950s. That was the house I’d lived in during parts of the 1980s-2010s. (What are those odds?)

Stability through accepted apathy? After the joint, the only jobs I ever got were slinging hash at the Bob Evan’s or being a waiter at Steak-N-Shake or the Choke- N-Puke, as I called it. Then I worked as a contractor (sub-contractor for my mother) delivering the good news for the Hammond Times for the next 6 years.

I didn’t just give up though to that. But I had it threatened into me - to mind and know my place. I had secured a dream job in September 2004, beating out 25 others to become an Industrial Engineer Consultant for ENVISTA. (Still operated by CEO Jim Barnes.) But my probation killed that job offer, quick - as I was then on GPS monitoring and they didn’t want me to getting any opportunities to improve my life. Even as I finally left Indianapolis for good.

Jason Powers Offer Letter 040930 152KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

My mother’s death, as tragic as that was, left me to just take charge of my life. This above is the best and the worst of that trek. I didn’t go to prison again….but jail, that may come in 2026!

I did garner a few nice things (a car) at $65-75,000 a year while at TRW, Oerlikon (now Dana) and C&D (now Trojan). CHI, if I had stayed - I was a contractor, then they wanted to hire me on at $85,000 - but I didn’t want to be a full-time employee.

During a Kaizen event completion, Dave Bangert, CEO from a KKR appointment, told the crowd I was hired on. Shocked, because I didn’t accept at that time, I had the option to quit, or suck it up. It’s GOOD MONEY! Don’t you like money!?

Well, I did for about 6 weeks. Then a consultant came in fucked up another inventory Kaizen - blamed me for shit I had nothing to do with - and I quit, right on the spot. The Amish Operations Manager, Clifford Yoder, called and emailed for me to come back.

Do you know why?

Because as a child, though I had freedom, as an only Gen X Child. But I also had horrible father but a dutiful mother, that he beat up regularly. I got the battle scar over my left eye - where he banged me with a broom handle. (Further below is from a Manhood Doctrine)

Then as an adult, I got 4 years of prison and probation over my email outburst, then lied about in a courtroom by a well-connected gal (Pinkerton, dad a local lawyer for NLRB). That very long story was my personal ineptitude and her toxic responses. (But I know why on her end….research is power.)

So, the last thing I want is someone, or some government, controlling me directly or indirectly . You should think likewise.

In a nutshell, its easy to know why I am a failure.

Relationships. I didn’t know anything about them. I’ve never dated a woman longer than 3-4 weeks. That was now almost 30 years ago. And thus, the reason I wrote this post. Clarify who I am. Others make gross assumptions about one’s trek. I just gave you more background than you get from any of your politicians. That you put into office to create the laws to rule over you or hand their position to unelected oligarchs that are infinitely more depraved and fucked up than I ever was. Yet, they have billions to control everything. ( Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Bill Gates, Larry Ellison, Sam Altman, Mark Zuckerberg, all in the Epstein files, bigly . )

This is not helpful to you directly.

It is though, indirectly - As You know what is coming.

Authoritarianism. Your relationship with your government is beyond abusive.

Its likely: genocidal. They [tiny hats] support it in Palestine for all.

Those Zionistic scum will do it all over the Middle East, creating more Muslim migration into the Europe and the United States. Watch - it will happen.

(Greg ‘Hot Wheels’ Abbott meeting with WEF/BlackRock Larry Fink about Datacenters was a SIGNAL of how evil this will get in Texas alone. Why if the Muslims are so terrible is Abbott whining below? He is a WEF stooge.)

Like AIPAC, the answer is easy:

From A Manhood Doctrine: Good Men to Do Nothing

(2019, 2020)