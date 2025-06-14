Zero Hedge provides

[From Bilderberg]

Albuquerque, Maria Luís (INT), European Commissioner Financial Services and the Savings and Investments Union

Bourla, Albert (USA), Chair and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

Busch, Ebba (SWE), Minister for Energy, Business and Industry

Brunner, Magnus (INT), European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration

Friedman, Thomas L. (USA), Foreign Affairs Columnist, The New York Times

Freeland, Chrystia (CAN), Minister of Transport and Internal Trade

Eriksen, Øyvind (NOR), President and CEO, Aker ASA

Donahue, Christopher (USA), Commander, US Army Europe and Africa

Crawford, Kate (USA), Professor and Senior Principal Researcher, USC and Microsoft Research

Champagne, François-Philippe (CAN), Minister of Finance and National Revenue

Chambers, Jack (IRL), Minister for Public Expenditure, Infrastructure, Reform and Digitalisation

Hoekstra, Wopke (INT), European Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth

McGrath, Michael (INT), European Commissioner for Democracy, Justice and the Rule of Law

Leeuwen, Geoffrey van (INT), Director Private Office of the Secretary General, NATO

Kravis, Henry R. (USA), Co-Founder and Co-Executive Chair, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Roche, Nicolas (FRA), Secretary General, General Secretariat for Defence and National Security

Ringstad Vartdal, Birgitte (NOR), CEO, Statkraft AS

Reiche, Katherina (DEU), Minister of Economic Affairs and Energy

Netherlands, H.M. the King of the (NLD),

Salvi, Diogo (PRT), Co-Founder and CEO, TIMWE

Sawers, John (GBR), Executive Chair, Newbridge Advisory Ltd.

Scherf, Gundbert (DEU), Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Helsing GmbH

Schimpf, Brian (USA), Co-Founder & CEO, Anduril Industries

Schmidt, Eric E. (USA), Executive Chair and CEO, Relativity Space Inc

Schmidt, Wolfgang (DEU), Former Federal Minister for Special Tasks, Head of the Chancellery

Šefčovič, Maroš (INT), European Commissioner Trade and Economic Security; Interinstitutional Relations and Transparency

Sewing, Christian (DEU), CEO, Deutsche Bank AG

Sikorski, Radoslaw (POL), Minister of Foreign Affairs

Şimşek, Mehmet (TUR), Minister of Finance

Smith, Jason (USA), Member of Congress

Stoltenberg, Jens (NOR), Minister of Finance

Streeting, Wes (GBR), Secretary of State for Health and Social Care

Stubb, Alexander (FIN), President of the Republic

Suleyman, Mustafa (USA), CEO, Microsoft AI

Summers, Lawrence (USA), Charles W. Eliot University Professor, Harvard University

Thiel, Peter (USA), President, Thiel Capital LLC

Toulemon, Laurent (FRA), Senior Researcher, INED

Uggla, Robert (DNK), Chair, A.P. Møller-Maersk A/S

Valentini, Valentino (ITA), Deputy Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy

Vassy, Luis (FRA), Director, Sciences Po

Verhoeven, Karel (BEL), Editor-in-Chief, De Standaard

Wallenberg, Jacob (SWE), Chair, Investor AB

Wallenberg, Marcus (SWE), Chair, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB

Weder di Mauro, Beatrice (CHE), President, Centre for Economic Policy Research

Weel, David van (NLD), Minister of Justice and Security

Wilmès, Sophie (INT), Vice-President, European Parliament

Zakaria, Fareed (USA), Host, Fareed Zakaria GPS