Some minor adjustments & analysis:

We do not have 343.2 Million Citizens - that is how the $114,088 Debt/Citizen is calculated . We have maybe 320 Million actual U.S. Citizens and 25 Million plus non-citizens (illegally entered the USA) that could easily leave if they weren’t getting Welfare Stimmy checks.

Those illegals won’t be paying back on any National Debts - you can dream they care about your country. They do - ONLY as long as it benefits them more than it hurts to go back to 3rd world Shitholeville. (Once they assist in 3rd world conditions here - we are approaching it - with and without them.)

As Ryan McMaken summarizes well at Mises Institute:

There are still some Trump supporters out there who continue to bill the Trump administration as some kind of great victory for the forces of populism against the “deep state.” A year into the second Trump administration, it is clear this is not a serious position. The populism of the Trump campaign has clearly failed and what we ended up with instead is a continuation and strengthening of the status quo. Over the next three years of this second Trump term, the welfare-warfare state will only get larger. Trump now actively pushes to strengthen the surveillance state, and to massively increase overall defense spending. He points to some miniscule trimming around the edges of the welfare state while overall spending continues to rise and federal deficits are near all-time highs. In turn, these huge deficits will require central-bank intervention to partly monetize the debt, pushing up price inflation. Share

32 Million non-private sector jobs. 8.7 million self-employed. Means: 23.2 Million Government employees/contractors. These are well-paid & fed people. They live in the highest income areas in the United States: Santa Clara - Silicon Valley. (From: 2023 Substack, about 1/2 are “educators”.)

Those 23 million make up the largest social welfare state - paychecks for eroding institutions that are incapable of delivering to the American People. Many know they are superfluous (Federal Government has slightly downsized, down by 348,000, or 11.5 percent) - many though, considered themselves too important to ever be DOGED. Of course, Trump ruined that push with Elon’s and Vivek’s involvement and his quick but non-mea culpa to the courts (that blocked firings) and the ramp up of Iran, bomb Iran, at Israel’s and his hater’s insistence.

Black Pill Analysis

It is nearly over for the United States if we can’t shrink down debt, grow businesses (not AI) and move the conversation toward ENTREPRENEURSHIP off something tangible, not SaaS, low-wage distribution and consumerism. Make something - and get locals and countrymen to buy it.

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But I have little hope that’s even remotely in the cards. Consolidators at the Global Level control assets at greater than 90%. They want it ALL.

Trump’s 250th Anniversary Party for the United States may become the single most embarrassing spectacle of narcissism and idiocy in World History. It seems he is incapable of ordered thought.

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